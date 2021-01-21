Briar Cliff English Professors Publish Their Works

Faculty members of the Briar Cliff University English Department have recently had their works published.

Dr. Jeff Gard recently published his short story, “Only Connect” in the literary arts journal “The Meadow” out of Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, NV. “Only Connect” follows the trials of Juliet who suffers from debilitating migraines and how they affect her day-to-day life and relationships.

Dr. Ryan Allen released his second book of poetry, “Closer to Home” this past November from Lumin Press. A follow-up to his 2019 book, “This Is It,” this collection is about how our vision of the future is shaped by the people and places of our past and the reconciliation and healing that’s required to live and be aware in the present moment.



Dr. Tricia Currans-Sheehan and emerita professor Dr. Jeanne Emmons recently published “Scaled: Book 1 of the Deep Skin.” After a meteor explodes and exposes 3 very different teenagers to its fragments, they start to break out in a rash of glittering scales.

Currans-Sheehan and Emmons published under the pseudonym J.T. Ashmore.