SIOUX CITY, Iowa (PROVIDED) — Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland (BGCS) announced today that the Board of Directors has unanimously named Meredith Treppa as the next Chief Executive Officer effective February 1st, 2022. BGCS conducted its search process with the assistance of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s CEO Search Team.

Meredith Treppa joins the Boys and Girls Clubs with over 16 years of progressive responsibility and leadership experience, most recently as Group Vice President with Aramark Uniform Services. In this role she drove revenue and profit growth in operations across five states, focusing heavily on customer retention and relationship building. Meredith is a people-oriented leader with a passion for team building and personnel and organization development, believing that people are the backbone of any organization. Prior to Aramark she served as an operations manager for Nestle Waters North America in the San Francisco Bay area.

Meredith began her career serving our country as an intelligence officer in the US Army, completing two deployments to Iraq with the 1stCavalry Division and 1stArmored Division. After her military career, she discovered her entrepreneurial side and opened a small restaurant in Texas before later entering the corporate world.

In her spare time, Meredith serves as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for abused and neglected children in Woodbury County. This volunteer position has given her the opportunity to advocate for children in foster care and the child welfare system. She is also active in Women United of the United Way.

Meredith is originally from Macomb, Michigan. She received a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Central Michigan University and a Master of Business Administration from Temple University. She resides in Sioux City, where she hopes to see you out on the bike trails.

For Meredith, the BGCS opportunity is an honor, “I am thrilled and humbled to have been selected for this opportunity. Community involvement is very important to me, and to have the chance to directly impact the lives of so many children in Siouxland is truly exciting. I am looking forward to working with businesses, organizations, and other partners around Siouxland to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential.”

As CEO, Meredith’s responsibilities include leading the organization’s strategic direction, oversight of organizational operations, financials, programming, brand reputation, talent recruitment, resource development, and stakeholder relationships. The CEO also serves as the organization’s primary ambassador and lead communicator. Meredith in partnership with her team, will oversee the organization’s Club. The CEO reports to BGCS Board President, Tracy Everett.