Arnolds Park receives Turnstile Award acknowledging industry excellence

ARLINGTON, Texas (PROVIDED) — Amusement Today, a leading trade publication of the amusement industry, announced its annual Golden Ticket Awards on September 23. For more than two decades, the prestigious honors have been the most sought-after awards in the world of amusements and themed entertainment.

“This has been a challenging year, but there is still a tremendous amount of hard work going on.

Amusement Today didn’t want to miss an opportunity to recognize those who continue to move the

industry forward,” said Publisher Gary Slade.

Each year the publication honors specific accomplishments with Publisher’s Picks. The Turnstile Award honors a park that continues to reinvest in its history and preservation of attractions to continue to bring back people time and time again.

Arnolds Park, having restored it Roof Garden venue, preserved historic rides, heavily invested in the boardwalk and waterfront and have engaged patrons with multiple museums has successfully completed numerous achievements, particularly operating as a nonprofit. The outpouring support by the community is evidence that Arnolds Park has taken the right directions.

“It is always rewarding to see a park reinvest in its attractions and traditions. What Arnolds Park has

accomplished — particularly as a nonprofit — is inspiring. To see the community support the park and embrace it really speaks to the commitment of the people in charge,” said Slade.

“Global events may have caused a reimagining of the Golden Ticket Awards this year, but in these times, it is still a way to acknowledge the positives that are so desperately needed. Amusement Today is thrilled to recognize so many achievements,” said Tim Baldwin, Golden Ticket Awards Communications Coordinator.

The full Golden Ticket Awards issue is available to read online and download for free at:

AmusementToday.com/digital and GoldenTicketAwards.com