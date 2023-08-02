During the month of August, Four Brothers Grill & Bar’s Burgers for a Cause has hit the news desk! Tim Seaman KCAU9 and Sophie Erber from KCAU 9 News have created their own burgers off our Make It Your Own Burger menu. The burgers will go head-to-head, with a portion of the sales being donated to the charities of choice.
Tim’s Wright Brothers Burger benefiting Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation: 1/2 lb. Beef Patty topped with Bacon, Queso & Onion Straws served on Toasted Bread. Served with Four Brothers Fries or upgrade to Onion Rings.
Sophie’s Erber Baby Brunch Burger benefiting Crittenton Center: 1/2 lb. Beef Patty topped with Bacon, Fried Egg, Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Avocado Aioli, served on a Pretzel Bun. Served with a side of Southwest Ranch and Four Brothers Fries. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Fries.
Be sure to stop down throughout the month to TRY THE BURGER. SUPPORT THE CAUSE.