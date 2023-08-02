Free Community Breakfast

August 4 at 7:30pm

Pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice….served hot and fresh compliments of Farmer’s Pride. Join us for our FREE Community Breakfast at the Fairgrounds in South Sioux City. Open to the public! Free Fairgrounds entry and parking every day.

Kid’s Triathlon

August 5th at 9am

Sioux City Parks and Recreation is excited for the third annual Kid’s Triathlon on Saturday, August 5, 2023! There will be two ages groups: 6-10 & 11-15. Parents, come out and cheer on your kid as they participate in this “mini” triathlon! Fee is $35, includes a t-shirt. Register by July 23 to receive a t-shirt. Please register! For questions, call 712-279-6126.

Dakota Thurston County Fair Cornhole Tournament

August 5 at 1pm

Dakota County Fairgrounds

Join the Homer Community Club for our 2nd year of hosting the Cornhole Tournament for the fair.

Check in at 12pm

Bags fly at 1pm

Payout depends on teams registered

1st-3rd guaranteed

Stud Finder Family Fun Night

August 8 from 5-6:30pm

Now that studs have been sponsored and decorated, it is time to see them in place as they ‘frame the future’ of the Martinez family in their home under construction in Sioux Center! All are welcome to come and see the progress on the house, view the studs, enjoy a meal provided by the Sioux County Pork Producers, and meet the Martinez family! There will be kid-friendly activities onsite including a bounce house! A time of prayer and thanksgiving will take place at 5:30 p.m at 1436 11th Ave NE in Sioux Center

Rock the Center

August 8 from 4-6pm

Free community event to celebrate National Health Center Week

Corner of 10th and Pierce Parking Lot

Free Fresh Produce

Coloring contest for ages 12 & under

Family-Friendly Games and Activities

Winner will receive a Bike!

$20 Sports physicals, FREE oral health screenings, FREE HIV rapid testing, FREE Car seat checks

FREE FOOD

Orange City Arts – featuring Allison Eide

August 9 at 7pm

Windmill Park in Orange City, Iowa

48th Annual Pioneer Valley Days

Fun Trap Shoot

August 12th

Hawkeye Gun Club at 2240 Allison Ave.

Com on out and have some fun! For every skill level. Shooting from 1-3pm

$5 for each round of 25 targets. Bring your own shotgun and ammunition

To sign up email Jay Morrison at claybreakercoach@gmail.com

Siouxland African Festival

August 12 from 1-8pm

Marriott Center in South Sioux City

Activities will include a parade of African nations, exhibition of African artifacts, serving of various African cuisines, drumming and dancing, a fashion parade, and more. Although the event recognizes all African countries, this year there are three specifically highlighted countries: Cameroon, Egypt and Kenya.

Adams Homestead Celebration

August 12 at 10am

On August 14, 1997, Adams Homestead & Nature Preserve officially opened as a state park. We mark this very special occasion by having an annual festival on or around this day. This year Saturday, August 12, 2023 has been selected as our festival date. Event will run from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. There are many exciting activities that are scheduled throughout the day. Some of the activities include threshing machine demo, corn shelling, candlemaking, tin punching, homestead tours, rope making, musicians, buffalo chip throwing contest, rope making, Dutch Oven Cooking Demo, homemade pie contest, and much, much more! Those interested in participating in the homemade pie judging contest need to bring their pies to Adams Homestead by 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12. The pie judging will start at 1:30 p.m. Pies will be judged by their appearance, texture, and taste. Plan to spend the entire day at Adams. We will have food and refreshments that you may purchase while enjoying your day of FREE entertainment. There will be activities, presentations, music, and crafts for the ENTIRE family to enjoy and take part in. Get a sense of history, learn about your heritage and explore the outdoors! Bring your walking shoes, bikes, strollers and your love for the great outdoors and we will do the rest! We are located off Interstate 29 Exit 4, 1-mile west, and ½ mile south. You can follow the brown nature area signs from the interstate. If you have any questions, please feel free to call us at (605) 232-0873!

PVD Color Fun Run

August 12 starting at 9am

Sergeant Bluff Rec Complex Trail

$25 per person or $50 per family

Contact Cyndi at 402-517-0505

Vacation Bible School

August 14-18th from 1-4pm

Salvation Army of Siouxland at 1415 Villa Ave.

Contact Tiffany at 712-255-8836

Orange City Arts – featuring Danny Grause

August 16 at 7pm

Windmill Park in Orange City, Iowa

Remsen Demolition Derby

August 19 at 6pm

Come out to Remsen, Iowa on Saturday August 19th for the annual Remsen Demolition Derby! As always, food and cold drinks will be available.

NEW this Year – we will BE FEATURING THE 2 MAN gut & go Mini-Van TEAMS. FRESH vans ONLY, NO PLATES, 12 TEAMS MAX. this will be ran as a one and done. Van teams from spring showdown will have first opportunity to sign up, then it will be open to the public. $250 entry per team. If this fills quickly, the RCAC mentioned adding a van singles class.

Bolt & Chain Compacts will be moving to a singles only division, but will be a $2,000 to win show! If we get over 20, we will run heats, consi, feature format. Fresh cars will get 4 repair plates, pre-run will get 6. No plates to be added at the show!

$60 AT THE GATE for all classes except Van teams.

CLASSES:

-KIDS POWERWHEELS (FREE FUN FOR THE KIDS)

-2 gut & go Mini-van TEAMS: $2,500 – $1,200 – $600

-BOLT & CHAIN COMPACT SINGLES: $2,000 – $1,000 – $500 – $300

-80’S/OLD IRON STOCK MIX: $1,200 – $800 – $400

-limited WELD / ssw cars welcome: $1,500 – $1,000 – $500

Orange City Arts – featuring Arts on Central

August 9 at 7pm

Windmill Park in Orange City, Iowa

Holy Family Parish Bazaar and Dinner

August 20th

Serving from 4-7pm

Roast Beef & Sausage with all the trimmings and includes their Famous Dressing

Adults – $15 / Children (ages 6-10) – $10

Takeout meals contact Cindy at 402-920-0477

Big ticket raffle drawing at 8pm

Beer garden will open at 4pm

Inflatable toys and carnival games starting at 3pm

Lindsay, NE

Senior Archery

August 24 at 6:#0pm

Seniors! Join us for a senior archery night. Ages 60 years on up are welcome to learn how to shoot with our state of the art bow and arrows and shooting range. Feel free to bring your own bow or use one of ours. Learn a new skill or practice an old one. Space is limited so call 605-232-0873 to reserve a spot.

Par for the Horse

STARS, Inc. Golf Classic

August 25 at Whispering Creek Golf Course

1pm Shotgun start

4 Person scramble – $400 per team

Sign up TODAY! https://www.scstars.org/golf-.html

Paws for a Cause

Are you registered The 2023 Paws for a Cause Fun Run & Doggie Dash is one month away! This year’s event benefits Wet-Nose Rescue and will be August 26th in Le Mars, Iowa!

Want to take part, but don’t live nearby? No problem! We will mail you the goodie-filled swag bag and you can join us virtually from anywhere! Be sure to join the Paws for a Cause Facebook Group to learn more about this annual event and to register! https://www.facebook.com/groups/988328304985389/

Old Dane Golf Club Scramble

August 26th

11am Shotgun

Limited to 15 teams

Cash payouts 1st, 2nd and 3rd

$60/person or $240/team

Includes golf, cart, food and 1 drink ticket per person

Call 402-987-1100 to sign up

Mini Golf in the Library

September 2 at 11am

South Sioux City Library

Join us for a fun Mini Golf adveture in the library. Levels are in the book aisle and around the children’s area!

Monarch Tagging

September 8 from 6-7:30pm

Join us for a fun citizen science project and help support monarch butterfly research! We will learn about monarch butterflies and then try our luck at catching them on the trails. We will tag the butterflies we catch, record the data, and then release the butterflies so they can continue their migration to Mexico. Butterfly nets and monarch tags will be provided. Wear sturdy walking shoes and pants. We will be walking through uneven terrain and tall grass. Meet at the Sioux City Prairie’s west gate, located on Talbot Rd. about 1/2 mile north of its intersection with Military Road in Sioux City. To register, call 712-258-0838 or email camps@woodburyparks.org.

Onawa Harvest Festival presents Arcade Radio

September 9th from 8-Midnight

Onawa, Iowa

Free admission – LIVE Music – Beer Garden and Fireworks after 9:30pm

Kiwanis Shelter House – Gaukel Park

Latham Park – Art in the Park

September 16

10-4pm

Alley Art Festival

September 23

11am-11pm

Downtown Sioux City