Bunnies and Buddies Spring Photo Shoot

“Neither Wolf Nor Dog” movie

January 23 at 7pm

Northwestern College’s England Proscenium Theatre

Event is free and presented by Northwestern’s intercultural development office

Blue Man Group

Rock. Laugh. Party

January 28

Orpheum Theatre

Author Shane Clairborne to Speak at Northwestern College

11:05am on January 28 on “What If Jesus Meant the Stuff He Said”

10:05am on January 29 on “Holy Nonconformists: Christianity as a Way of Life That Interrupts the patterns of Injustice”

Free and Open to the public

Dino-Light

January 29 at 6pm

Orange City Arts will host the visually stunning Lightwire Theater production

A glow-in-the-dark adventure for all ages

Unity Knight Center in Orange City

Tickets – orangecityarts.net or by callling (712) 707-6514

Northwest Iowa Honor Orchestra to Perform at NWC

January 30 at 7pm

Christ Chapel and Open to the Public

Freewill donations accepted

Chris Janson

Live at the Orpheum

January 30th

Hearts for Teammates

Silent Auction and Social

January 31, 2020

Covington Golf Course

4pm-6:30pm

Come enjoy music by DJ Smith

Light Snacks will be provided and beverages can be purchased.

Raffle donated by Nebraska Crossing

Penguins and Petrels on the Peninsula:

Traveling Teacher Explores Antarctica

February 1 at 2pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Free Admission

Bestie Bash Hearts & Crafts

February 1 at 12pm

Center Court at Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City

Reserve tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/bestie-bash-tickets-89602410221

Northwestern College to Host Cultural Fair

February 1

Public invited

Experience food and entertainment from around the world.

Rowenhorst Student Center with dinner at 5pm

Admission is $15 for Adults and $5 for kids

An American in Paris – A New Musical

February 7

Orpheum Theatre

Northwestern to Host Conference on Culturally Responsive Practice

February 7 from 9-4pm

DeWitt Theatre Arts Center

Orange City, Iowa

For more information and to register visit www..nwciowa.edu/events/journey

Jay Owenhouse

The Authentic Illusionist

February 8

Tyson Events Center

Cornhole Tournament

February 8 with registration at 11am

Dakota City Fire Hall

$30 per team / must be 21 to enter

Cash and Prizes

Call 402-987-3448 for more information

6th Annual Pete Goede Memorial Concert

February 9 from 1:30am-8pm

Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Featuring local bands and Silent Auction

Free Admission

100% of money raised will benefit local people with ALS

Northwestern to Host Conference on Embracing Intellectual Abilities

February 11 from 8:30am-4:30pm

Attendees will focus on how to fully embrace individuals with different intellectual and developmental disabilities

Register at nwciowa.edu/involve

Parents Night Out

February 14

6-9:30pm

Long Lines Family Rec Center

Enjoy rock climbing, arts and crafts, snacks, and fun gym activities.

Ages 6+ are welcome

Sweetheart Dance and Swim

February 14 at 7pm

Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA

South Sioux City, NE

Hairball

February 14

Tyson Events Center

KISS: End of the Road World Tour

February 21

With Special Guest David Lee Roth

Tyson Events Center

World Championship Ice Racing

Fire on Ice Thunderstruck Tour

February 22

Tyson Events Center

Tickets available at tysoncenter.com or call 712-279-4850

2020 Key Leadership Welcome Dinner

February 25

5pm – Social Hour

6pm – Dinner & Brief Program with Key Leader Introductions

Dakota Dunes Country Club

Paw Patrol Live

February 29 and March 1

Tyson Events Center