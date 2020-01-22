-Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center presents the 9th Annual Bunnies and Buddies Spring Photo Shoot. It’s happening March 21st and 22nd from 10am-4pm and again on April 4th and 5th from 10am-4pm. This is by appointment only so PLEASE call ahead to reserve your time. There is a $25 sitting fee that includes up to 4-5 poses and memory card with all the photos taken. For more information contact the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center at 2400 Hawkeye Drive, in Sioux City, or by calling 712-279-6968
Bunnies and Buddies Spring Photo Shoot
“Neither Wolf Nor Dog” movie
January 23 at 7pm
Northwestern College’s England Proscenium Theatre
Event is free and presented by Northwestern’s intercultural development office
Blue Man Group
Rock. Laugh. Party
January 28
Orpheum Theatre
Author Shane Clairborne to Speak at Northwestern College
11:05am on January 28 on “What If Jesus Meant the Stuff He Said”
10:05am on January 29 on “Holy Nonconformists: Christianity as a Way of Life That Interrupts the patterns of Injustice”
Free and Open to the public
Dino-Light
January 29 at 6pm
Orange City Arts will host the visually stunning Lightwire Theater production
A glow-in-the-dark adventure for all ages
Unity Knight Center in Orange City
Tickets – orangecityarts.net or by callling (712) 707-6514
Northwest Iowa Honor Orchestra to Perform at NWC
January 30 at 7pm
Christ Chapel and Open to the Public
Freewill donations accepted
Chris Janson
Live at the Orpheum
January 30th
Hearts for Teammates
Silent Auction and Social
January 31, 2020
Covington Golf Course
4pm-6:30pm
Come enjoy music by DJ Smith
Light Snacks will be provided and beverages can be purchased.
Raffle donated by Nebraska Crossing
Penguins and Petrels on the Peninsula:
Traveling Teacher Explores Antarctica
February 1 at 2pm
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Free Admission
Bestie Bash Hearts & Crafts
February 1 at 12pm
Center Court at Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City
Reserve tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/bestie-bash-tickets-89602410221
Northwestern College to Host Cultural Fair
February 1
Public invited
Experience food and entertainment from around the world.
Rowenhorst Student Center with dinner at 5pm
Admission is $15 for Adults and $5 for kids
An American in Paris – A New Musical
February 7
Orpheum Theatre
Northwestern to Host Conference on Culturally Responsive Practice
February 7 from 9-4pm
DeWitt Theatre Arts Center
Orange City, Iowa
For more information and to register visit www..nwciowa.edu/events/journey
Jay Owenhouse
The Authentic Illusionist
February 8
Tyson Events Center
Cornhole Tournament
February 8 with registration at 11am
Dakota City Fire Hall
$30 per team / must be 21 to enter
Cash and Prizes
Call 402-987-3448 for more information
6th Annual Pete Goede Memorial Concert
February 9 from 1:30am-8pm
Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Featuring local bands and Silent Auction
Free Admission
100% of money raised will benefit local people with ALS
Northwestern to Host Conference on Embracing Intellectual Abilities
February 11 from 8:30am-4:30pm
Attendees will focus on how to fully embrace individuals with different intellectual and developmental disabilities
Register at nwciowa.edu/involve
Parents Night Out
February 14
6-9:30pm
Long Lines Family Rec Center
Enjoy rock climbing, arts and crafts, snacks, and fun gym activities.
Ages 6+ are welcome
Sweetheart Dance and Swim
February 14 at 7pm
Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA
South Sioux City, NE
Hairball
February 14
Tyson Events Center
KISS: End of the Road World Tour
February 21
With Special Guest David Lee Roth
Tyson Events Center
World Championship Ice Racing
Fire on Ice Thunderstruck Tour
February 22
Tyson Events Center
Tickets available at tysoncenter.com or call 712-279-4850
2020 Key Leadership Welcome Dinner
February 25
5pm – Social Hour
6pm – Dinner & Brief Program with Key Leader Introductions
Dakota Dunes Country Club
Paw Patrol Live
February 29 and March 1
Tyson Events Center