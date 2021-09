Tour of Homes

This year it will take place in the Downtown Sioux City Flats from November 18-20.

Tickets are $45 for all tours. REMINDER: Tour participants must be at least 12 years old to go the tour.

Please call 712-239-9890 for questions. If we do not answer please leave a message and we will return calls in the order they are received.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION