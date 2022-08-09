KCAU 9 is Proud to be the television sponsor of this year’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake on September 16th and 17th. The event will be at War Eagle Lanes at the Warrior Hotel.
Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters largest national fundraiser, raising over $20 million annually for children in need across the country. Because of Bowl for Kids’ Sake, more Bigs and Littles can be paired up, more friendships can be created, and improved outlooks on life can be started.
Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a fun and easy way to positively impact a child’s life. Each team of 4-5 bowlers needs to raise at least $500 for Big Brothers Big Sisters and then we will celebrate at War Eagle Lanes at the Warrior Hotel with two hours of bowling, soda, nachos and prizes! Just follow the simple steps below to get started.
CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE PAGE