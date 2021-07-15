Artsplash 2021

The 27th Annual ArtSplash this coming Labor Day Weekend, September 4 and 5. We are happy to announce we are moving the festival downtown on the Art Center campus this year! We are particularly excited to showcase our facilities to all the people of Siouxland: The Atrium and galleries of the Art Center, the studios of the Gilchrist Learning Center…they will all be utilized so we can have a fantastic festival! All your favorite festival folks will be there, and all the things you love about ArtSplash will be happening. We have exciting things planned for our new, vibrant location, and cannot wait for you to join us! Stay tuned to our website as we update with information on the 2021 festival!

