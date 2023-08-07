KCAU 9 is Proud to be hosting the 29th Annual ArtSplash this coming Labor Day Weekend, September 2 and 3, 2023, from 10:00am – 5:00pm. The event will be downtown on the Art Center campus this year! We are particularly excited to showcase our facilities to all the people of Siouxland: The Atrium and galleries of the Art Center, the studios of the Gilchrist Learning Center…they will all be utilized so we can have a fantastic festival! All your favorite festival folks will be there, and all the things you love about ArtSplash will be happening. We have exciting things planned and cannot wait for you to join us!
artsplash 2023