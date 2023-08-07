Stud Finder Family Fun Night

August 8 from 5-6:30pm

Now that studs have been sponsored and decorated, it is time to see them in place as they ‘frame the future’ of the Martinez family in their home under construction in Sioux Center! All are welcome to come and see the progress on the house, view the studs, enjoy a meal provided by the Sioux County Pork Producers, and meet the Martinez family! There will be kid-friendly activities onsite including a bounce house! A time of prayer and thanksgiving will take place at 5:30 p.m at 1436 11th Ave NE in Sioux Center

Rock the Center

August 8 from 4-6pm

Free community event to celebrate National Health Center Week

Corner of 10th and Pierce Parking Lot

Free Fresh Produce

Coloring contest for ages 12 & under

Family-Friendly Games and Activities

Winner will receive a Bike!

$20 Sports physicals, FREE oral health screenings, FREE HIV rapid testing, FREE Car seat checks

FREE FOOD

Pop-Up Park

Back to School Party in the Park

Riverside Park

August 8 from 6-7:30pm

Free hotdogs, chips and drink for first 200 people

Bounce Houses, Games, Giveaways and more!

Orange City Arts – featuring Allison Eide

August 9 at 7pm

Windmill Park in Orange City, Iowa

48th Annual Pioneer Valley Days

Fun Trap Shoot

August 12th

Hawkeye Gun Club at 2240 Allison Ave.

Com on out and have some fun! For every skill level. Shooting from 1-3pm

$5 for each round of 25 targets. Bring your own shotgun and ammunition

To sign up email Jay Morrison at claybreakercoach@gmail.com

Siouxland African Festival

August 12 from 1-8pm

Marriott Center in South Sioux City

Activities will include a parade of African nations, exhibition of African artifacts, serving of various African cuisines, drumming and dancing, a fashion parade, and more. Although the event recognizes all African countries, this year there are three specifically highlighted countries: Cameroon, Egypt and Kenya.

Adams Homestead Celebration

August 12 at 10am

On August 14, 1997, Adams Homestead & Nature Preserve officially opened as a state park. We mark this very special occasion by having an annual festival on or around this day. This year Saturday, August 12, 2023 has been selected as our festival date. Event will run from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. There are many exciting activities that are scheduled throughout the day. Some of the activities include threshing machine demo, corn shelling, candlemaking, tin punching, homestead tours, rope making, musicians, buffalo chip throwing contest, rope making, Dutch Oven Cooking Demo, homemade pie contest, and much, much more! Those interested in participating in the homemade pie judging contest need to bring their pies to Adams Homestead by 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12. The pie judging will start at 1:30 p.m. Pies will be judged by their appearance, texture, and taste. Plan to spend the entire day at Adams. We will have food and refreshments that you may purchase while enjoying your day of FREE entertainment. There will be activities, presentations, music, and crafts for the ENTIRE family to enjoy and take part in. Get a sense of history, learn about your heritage and explore the outdoors! Bring your walking shoes, bikes, strollers and your love for the great outdoors and we will do the rest! We are located off Interstate 29 Exit 4, 1-mile west, and ½ mile south. You can follow the brown nature area signs from the interstate. If you have any questions, please feel free to call us at (605) 232-0873!

PVD Color Fun Run

August 12 starting at 9am

Sergeant Bluff Rec Complex Trail

$25 per person or $50 per family

Contact Cyndi at 402-517-0505

Knox County Fair Demolition Derby

August 12

Check-in at 12pm and starting at 3pm

General Admission is $10

Payouts for winners

Vacation Bible School

August 14-18th from 1-4pm

Salvation Army of Siouxland at 1415 Villa Ave.

Contact Tiffany at 712-255-8836

Orange City Arts – featuring Danny Grause

August 16 at 7pm

Windmill Park in Orange City, Iowa

Remsen Demolition Derby

August 19 at 6pm

Come out to Remsen, Iowa on Saturday August 19th for the annual Remsen Demolition Derby! As always, food and cold drinks will be available.

NEW this Year – we will BE FEATURING THE 2 MAN gut & go Mini-Van TEAMS. FRESH vans ONLY, NO PLATES, 12 TEAMS MAX. this will be ran as a one and done. Van teams from spring showdown will have first opportunity to sign up, then it will be open to the public. $250 entry per team. If this fills quickly, the RCAC mentioned adding a van singles class.

Bolt & Chain Compacts will be moving to a singles only division, but will be a $2,000 to win show! If we get over 20, we will run heats, consi, feature format. Fresh cars will get 4 repair plates, pre-run will get 6. No plates to be added at the show!

$60 AT THE GATE for all classes except Van teams.

CLASSES:

-KIDS POWERWHEELS (FREE FUN FOR THE KIDS)

-2 gut & go Mini-van TEAMS: $2,500 – $1,200 – $600

-BOLT & CHAIN COMPACT SINGLES: $2,000 – $1,000 – $500 – $300

-80’S/OLD IRON STOCK MIX: $1,200 – $800 – $400

-limited WELD / ssw cars welcome: $1,500 – $1,000 – $500

Wakefest Parade

August 19 at 10am

Route starts at Graves Park

Join us for the annual WakeFest parade on August 19th! Line-up will begin at 9 am on the day of the parade. Please check in near the basketball court at Graves Park. All entrants should be in line by 9:45 am. There is NO registration fee however pre-registration is preferred.

Click here to register: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfFGjILyP0PEs…/viewform

Holy Family Parish Bazaar and Dinner

August 20th

Serving from 4-7pm

Roast Beef & Sausage with all the trimmings and includes their Famous Dressing

Adults – $15 / Children (ages 6-10) – $10

Takeout meals contact Cindy at 402-920-0477

Big ticket raffle drawing at 8pm

Beer garden will open at 4pm

Inflatable toys and carnival games starting at 3pm

Lindsay, NE

Senior Archery

August 24 at 6:#0pm

Seniors! Join us for a senior archery night. Ages 60 years on up are welcome to learn how to shoot with our state of the art bow and arrows and shooting range. Feel free to bring your own bow or use one of ours. Learn a new skill or practice an old one. Space is limited so call 605-232-0873 to reserve a spot.

Par for the Horse

STARS, Inc. Golf Classic

August 25 at Whispering Creek Golf Course

1pm Shotgun start

4 Person scramble – $400 per team

Sign up TODAY! https://www.scstars.org/golf-.html

Paws for a Cause

Are you registered. The 2023 Paws for a Cause Fun Run & Doggie Dash is one month away! This year’s event benefits Wet-Nose Rescue and will be August 26th in Le Mars, Iowa!

Want to take part, but don’t live nearby? No problem! We will mail you the goodie-filled swag bag and you can join us virtually from anywhere! Be sure to join the Paws for a Cause Facebook Group to learn more about this annual event and to register! https://www.facebook.com/groups/988328304985389/

Old Dane Golf Club Scramble

August 26th

11am Shotgun

Limited to 15 teams

Cash payouts 1st, 2nd and 3rd

$60/person or $240/team

Includes golf, cart, food and 1 drink ticket per person

Call 402-987-1100 to sign up

Bicycle and ATV Poker Run

August 27th at 8am

Join us for a bicycle and ATV poker run!

Route: Jefferson Beer Supply -> Sugar Daddy’s -> Vande Zande farm -> Jefferson Beer Supply.

$35 gets your a Wheels Club water bottle, a drink ticket, and a chance at the pot! Sponsoring nonprofit to be announced. Bring your bicycle, atv, utv, scooter, tricycle- whatever wheels you got!

Mini Golf in the Library

September 2 at 11am

South Sioux City Library

Join us for a fun Mini Golf adveture in the library. Levels are in the book aisle and around the children’s area!

Monarch Tagging

September 8 from 6-7:30pm

Join us for a fun citizen science project and help support monarch butterfly research! We will learn about monarch butterflies and then try our luck at catching them on the trails. We will tag the butterflies we catch, record the data, and then release the butterflies so they can continue their migration to Mexico. Butterfly nets and monarch tags will be provided. Wear sturdy walking shoes and pants. We will be walking through uneven terrain and tall grass. Meet at the Sioux City Prairie’s west gate, located on Talbot Rd. about 1/2 mile north of its intersection with Military Road in Sioux City. To register, call 712-258-0838 or email camps@woodburyparks.org.

Mental Health Awareness Walk and Fair

September 9 from 11-1pm

Heartland Counseling Services at 1201 Arbor Drive

Come out for this FREE event

Walk starting at 11:30am

Crafters, vendor booths, community information, giveaways and FREE T-shirts, lawn games, face painting, food trucks and more!

Onawa Harvest Festival presents Arcade Radio

September 9th from 8-Midnight

Onawa, Iowa

Free admission – LIVE Music – Beer Garden and Fireworks after 9:30pm

Kiwanis Shelter House – Gaukel Park

Latham Park – Art in the Park

September 16

10-4pm

Alley Art Festival

September 23

11am-11pm

Downtown Sioux City

Downtown Tailgate Party

September 23

4th and Jones Street

We’re kicking off college football season with the second annual Downtown Tailgate Party Saturday, September 23 from 1:00 pm – 10:00 pm at the corner of 4th and Jones Streets in Downtown Sioux City. Like last year, all proceeds will benefit Siouxland nonprofit organizations through FOR Siouxland! RE/MAX Experience and Downtown Partners invite you and your gameday crew to watch your favorite college teams on our BIG theater-like outdoor screens. While the event is free to the public, fan-favorite tailgate food and drinks will be available for purchase all day long. Making sure you don’t go thirsty, Siouxland’s favorite breweries and coffee shops are each coming up with a RE/MAX – FOR Siouxland specialty drink for this event. Come early to claim your spot and ensure you don’t miss a snap! Like any good tailgate, you are encouraged to bring your own lawn chair. We even have halftime entertainment covered thanks to State Steel – renowned singer/songwriter Damon Dotson will be performing your favorite hits live on stage throughout the day! You won’t want to miss it! To complete your ultimate tailgate experience, Unity Point Health Children’s Miracle Network is coordinating a cornhole tournament starting at 3:00 p.m. The tournament is $50 for a team of two and 100% of the proceeds stay local to help Siouxland area children through CMN. You can sign-up for Cornhole for the Cure day of starting at 2:00 p.m. or REGISTER TODAY by clicking the link below: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/O5HuHw?vid=zuvxm

The Kingdom of Riverssance

September 20-October 1

Kingdom of Riverssance Welcomes You to a Family Friendly event** & fun for ALL ages!!! Gates open at 10am both days

Gate Prices: Advance tickets available at Hy-Vee Stores Sept 1 – 27 – Adults 12 and over: $12

Children 6 – 12: $5

Children under 6: Free

Limited Pirates Smoker Tickets: $20

Step back in time with three full-armored jousts each day and the King’s Pirates Smoker **Bawdy Adults Only Party, and so much more.

Experience the wonder of it all.