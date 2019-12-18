Live Now
House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

 

6th Annual Pete Goede Memorial Concert

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Mark your Calendar! The 6th annual Pete Goede Memorial ALS Awareness Concert is Sunday February 9th at Anthem, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. All the money raised will benefit the Siouxland families dealing with ALS and also honoring the lives of Daryl Austin and Jerry Barcus.

Admission is FREE and it all starts at 1:30pm. Featuring local bands of Locked N Loaded, Rock Bottom, Missouri Blend and The Establishment. There will also be an amazing silent auction.

You must be 21 or older. There is a $10 suggested donation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Christmas Tree Sale
Now through Christmas
Saturdays from 9am-8pm
Sundays from 11am-8pm
Weeknights from 5pm-8pm
All proceeds go to the scouts
Pick from Frasier Fir, Balsam Fir and White Pine
Downtown Walgreens/Ashley Furniture Parking Lot on Nebraska Street

Ponca State Park annual Christmas Bird Count
December 18th
Public is invited to participate
Join us in helping to report sightings while comparing notes with other bird enthusiasts.
Expect to see over 50 species of birds.
Owling schedule for 6am and others at 7:30am
Bring binoculars or get a loaned pair from Ponca State Park.
Free soup feed at noon
For more information call 402-755-2284

Christmas in the Woods
December  21st
Ponca State Park
Come out and make seasonal crafts, holiday treats, attending wildlife winter adaptation programs, participating in guided hikes, and taking a ride on a holiday lighted hayrack.  Then come back for Winterfest on December 28th

Brett Favre Leadership Presentation
January 11 from 2pm-4pm
The United Sports Academy will welcome former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer, Brett Favre.
CNOS Fieldhouse
$40 per person

Parents Night Out
January 17
6-9:30pm
Long Lines Family Rec Center
Enjoy rock climbing, arts and crafts, snacks, and fun gym activities.
Ages 6+ are welcome

Hearts for Teammates
Silent Auction and Social
January 31, 2020
Covington Golf Course
4pm-6:30pm
Come enjoy music by DJ Smith
Light Snacks will be provided and beverages can be purchased.
Raffle donated by Nebraska Crossing

6th Annual Pete Goede Memorial Concert
February 9 from 1:30am-8pm
Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Featuring local bands and Silent Auction
Free Admission
100% of money raised will benefit local people with ALS

Parents Night Out
February 14
6-9:30pm
Long Lines Family Rec Center
Enjoy rock climbing, arts and crafts, snacks, and fun gym activities.
Ages 6+ are welcome

 

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

SiouxlandProud

Trending Stories