Christmas Tree Sale

Now through Christmas

Saturdays from 9am-8pm

Sundays from 11am-8pm

Weeknights from 5pm-8pm

All proceeds go to the scouts

Pick from Frasier Fir, Balsam Fir and White Pine

Downtown Walgreens/Ashley Furniture Parking Lot on Nebraska Street

Ponca State Park annual Christmas Bird Count

December 18th

Public is invited to participate

Join us in helping to report sightings while comparing notes with other bird enthusiasts.

Expect to see over 50 species of birds.

Owling schedule for 6am and others at 7:30am

Bring binoculars or get a loaned pair from Ponca State Park.

Free soup feed at noon

For more information call 402-755-2284

Christmas in the Woods

December 21st

Ponca State Park

Come out and make seasonal crafts, holiday treats, attending wildlife winter adaptation programs, participating in guided hikes, and taking a ride on a holiday lighted hayrack. Then come back for Winterfest on December 28th

Brett Favre Leadership Presentation

January 11 from 2pm-4pm

The United Sports Academy will welcome former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer, Brett Favre.

CNOS Fieldhouse

$40 per person

Parents Night Out

January 17

6-9:30pm

Long Lines Family Rec Center

Enjoy rock climbing, arts and crafts, snacks, and fun gym activities.

Ages 6+ are welcome

Hearts for Teammates

Silent Auction and Social

January 31, 2020

Covington Golf Course

4pm-6:30pm

Come enjoy music by DJ Smith

Light Snacks will be provided and beverages can be purchased.

Raffle donated by Nebraska Crossing

6th Annual Pete Goede Memorial Concert

February 9 from 1:30am-8pm

Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Featuring local bands and Silent Auction

Free Admission

100% of money raised will benefit local people with ALS

Parents Night Out

February 14

6-9:30pm

Long Lines Family Rec Center

Enjoy rock climbing, arts and crafts, snacks, and fun gym activities.

Ages 6+ are welcome