Get your prized car all polished up for the upcoming Historic 4th Street Car Show and Cruise. It’s all happening on July 31st from 2-5pm with the cruise night to follow. Come help support the Foodbank of Siouxland by collecting free will donations throughout the event. It’s the Historic 4th Street Car Show and Cruise. Located between Virginia Street and Floyd Blvd.

For more information visit the Facebook page. Historic 4th St. Classic Car Show and Cruise | Facebook