FREE Summer Meals for Kids!

Now through June 24th

South Sioux City Middle School

Breakfast from 7:30-8am and Lunch from 11am-1pm

REGISTRATION CONTINUES FOR

NEW STAGE PLAYERS “HARRY POTTER CAMP” IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY

“BRING A FRIEND FREE”

AGES 7-12: Tuesday, June 7 (5:30PM-8:30PM)

•AGES 12-16: Wednesday, June 8 (5:30PM-8:30PM)

•AGES 7-12: Thursday, June 9 (5:30PM-8:30PM)

•AGES 12-16: Friday, June 10 (5:30PM-8:30PM)

Registration continues at the door. The cost for the camp is $100 and includes admission for your camper AND A FRIEND for one night of camp and one ticket to the Sioux City Symphony’s Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on Saturday, June 11, 2022 (7:30PM) at The Tyson Events Center.

ONSTAGE

in Orange City

7pm every Wednesday in Windmill Park

FREE

June 8 Hollander Jazz

June 15 Community Band

June 22 Stefan Heuer

June 29 Dennis Warner with Alex D. Maiers

Photography with Jerry Mennenga

Le Mars Art Center

Learn photography techniques and composition basics with professional photographer Jerry Mennenga. This beginner/intermediate class will include instruction, time to explore, and a learning critique. Must come with your own camera, and have a blank SD card or compact flash (CF) card. Learn more about Jerry and see examples of his work at: lostinsiouxland.com

Ages: 16 and up

Dates/Times: Friday, June 10th

5:30-7:30pm

Fee: $35 per person

Cooking with Randy

June 10 from 10am-11:30am

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve

Come out and enjoy some Dutch oven cooking with our volunteer, Randy. At this event, you’ll see how Dutch oven cooking is done. A breakfast dish will be prepared and shared! Contact 605-232-0873 to register for the event.

4H Club – Sewing

1505 Broadway Street in Dakota City

Youth and Parents will work together to make a simple sewing project.

Ages 6+

For more information and to register please call/text Odessa at 402-980-8824 or email ocooley@siouxlandship.org

Space is limited to 20 youth participating

HILLarious 8K/20K

June 11

20K starts at 7:30am and 8K starts at 8am

Race starts at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center and continues into Stone State Park.

THIS RACE IS SPONSORED AND MANAGED BY THE MISSOURI RIVER RUNNERS CLUB. Click here to register: https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=93933

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland Golf Classic

June 13

Does this week’s spring weather have you itching to get a tee time? We sure are! Only 5 weeks until the RMHC of Siouxland Golf Classic. Do you have your team registered? If not, click here: https://apps.rmhc-siouxland.org/upcoming-events?EV=117

It’s going to be an awesome day of fun, all to support families with children receiving medical treatment.

Nature Tales: Moles

June 14th at 10am

In 2022, we are featuring children’s author, Lois Ehlert. Preschoolers join us with an adult for this special story time about Moles. We’ll read the stories, Mole’s Hill & Holey Moley, make a craft and take a short hike if weather allows. Prepare to be outdoors and dress for the weather. Limit of 20 people. Must pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org.

54th Annual Primebank Ice Cream Social

June 16 at 6pm

Primebank in Le Mars

Primebank’s 54th Annual Ice Cream Social will feature “The Noteable’s” under the direction of Joe Brice! The Ice Cream Social will feature big band music, kids inflatables, and FREE Ice Cream Sundaes. Help kick off Ice Cream Days at Primebank’s Ice Cream Social at Primebank in Le Mars!

Super Cool Car Show

June 18th from 12-2pm

Celebrating Fathers and their families in our ministry with a FREE Fellowship

Show and Shine Car Showcase.

For antiques, collector’s, quirky, and modern cars in our very own church parking lot. Local auto clubs are welcome to bring their cars and Show them off Saturday of Fathers day Weekend. Open line up will begin at 11 AM. Our youth families will be voting for people’s choice! Our Grace Youth Group will provide some refreshments, all proceeds will go toward this years July Mission Trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin Email: Christianed@gracesiouxcity.org for more information.

Outdoor Yoga Class

Go for a short hike and enjoy the views on top of Mt. Lucia while practicing yoga! Suitable for all yoga levels

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

June 23 from 5:30-6:30pm



4th of July Fireworks Show

July 4th at midnight

Join us at Siouxland Freedom Park, in South Sioux Cityk, for a marvelous fireworks show on Monday, July 4th!

Open Kayak

July 12 from 1-4pm

Southwood Conservation Area

Pre-register by calling 712-258-0838

Heartland Counseling’s 45th Anniversary Gala

July 22 from 5:30-11pm

South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Ballrooms

Cocktail hour – Dinner – Awards – Auction and entertainment by Locked N Loaded

Ticket information call 402-494-3337

Children’s Theater Workshop

July 25-30

9:15-12pm

$40 Registration Fee

Compass Creative Theater is back again this year! Join us for a fun-filled week for Beauty and the Beast. This five-day theatre program involves daily rehearsals taught by Chicago theatre professionals. By the end of the week, the students will be ready to perform a musical adaptation of a classic children’s story, Beauty and the Beast!

Register on our website www.orangecityarts.org.

Scholarships are available, please contact Orange City Arts for information at 712-707-4510 or email info@orangecityarts.org.