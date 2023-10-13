KCAU 9 is PROUD to be a part of the 30th Anniversary of the Festival of Trees Sioux City ! Over $450,000 has been raised for LOCAL charities & we’re still going strong!
This year’s recipient is Support Siouxland Soldiers. They’re making a great positive impact on lives in the Siouxland community. Opening night will be Nov 20 where you can learn more about them & enjoy great entertainment. Auction night will be Nov 30. All of this for 30 years at Ho-Chunk Centre!
Everyone will have a chance to bid on Holiday Trees and wreaths. Don’t miss it!
We hope you’ll join us!