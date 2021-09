The 2021 Festival of Trees will be up and running from November 22 through December 2 at the Ho Chunk Centre Atrium. Come down and see all the beautiful trees and wreaths that have been donated for auction.

November 22 will kick off the celebration with the downtown lighting, parade, and the arrival of Santa, with the entertainment in the Ho Chunk Centre Atrium.

December 2 will be the live auction and all the proceeds will go to the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION