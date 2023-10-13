KCAU 9 is once again PROUD to be a part of this fabulous holiday event! Big Brothers Big Sisters is excited to announce that the 2023 Holiday Tour of Homes is heading to the Northside of Sioux City! This annual event provides substantial support for the youth mentoring program.
Dates are November 16 from 9:30am-6pm, November 17 from 9:30-6pm and November 18 from 9:30-5:30pm. Tickets are $60 each. CLICK HERE TO ORDER TICKETS or you can call Heather at 712-239-9890 Extension 117. All tickets must be ordered online or by phone.
For more information on what you need to know before the tour – CLICK HERE!