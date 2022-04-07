ARTCetera 2022

April 1st

From 6-9pm at the Sioux City Art Center

Nearly 100 artworks, displayed throughout the Art Center’s three first-floor galleries. There will be silent bids and eight artworks will be auctioned LIVE that evening. The evening includes live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres and open bar

Dakota City Fire and Rescue Spring Vendor Show

April 2 form 10a-2pm

Dakota City Fire Department in Dakota City

Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center Presents: 11th Annual Bunnies and Buddies Spring Photo Shoot

April 2 & 3 from 10-4pm

By appointment only – $25 sitting fee

Call 712-279-6968 to reserve your spot

No refunds for missed or cancelled appointments

Breakfast with the Bunny

April 2

8:30-10am and 10:30-Noon

Cone Park

$12 per person

Register with the Parks and Rec. Office at 712-279-6126

Choose you… Choose Us! Women’s Event

April 3 from 1-4pm

Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront

Featuring Laura Pedersen, Jill Miller, Aria Stiles and Rachel Scott

Shopping, concert, uplifting messages to inspire and encourage!

Friends of the Sioux City Public Library Book Lovers’ Book Sale

First week of April

Located in the upstairs area of the old Younkers

If interested in volunteering call 712-490-5646

April Art Affair

April 8th at 5pm

Enjoy a spring evening with Gallery 103 and 3 Rivers Art Gallery! Art from 24 local artists and music by Rich Brown & Friends. Brand new exhibit, wine & treats. You won’t want to miss it!

Rags to Flags Yard Sale

Volunteers with Siouxland Freedom Park will be hosting the Third Annual Rags to Flags Yard Sale on Friday & Saturday, April 8th & 9th at the Brigadier General Bud & Doris Day Interpretive Center at Siouxland Freedom Park. Friday – 9 am – 7 pm and Saturday – 9 am – 4 pm. Drop Off Dates for donations (trailer in the parking lot):

Wednesday, March 23rd – 5 – 8 pm

Thursday, March 24th – 2 – 8 pm

Monday, March 28th 2 – 8 pm

All proceeds will go to Siouxland Freedom Park!

If you’d like to help with this event, let us know! https://siouxlandfreedompark.org/volunteer/

Nature Tales: Plants

April 12th at 1-am

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

In 2022, Nature Tales, is featuring children’s author, Lois Ehlert. In April we’ll learn about Plants and Growing Things. We’ll read Planting a Rainbow, Growing Vegetable Soup & Eating the Alphabet. Preschoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time. We’ll read our stories, make a craft and take a short hike ending at our Nature Playscape, weather permitting. Be prepared to be outdoors. Limited to 20 people.

Totally Turtles

April 14th at 10am and 2pm

Learn all about turtles and meet the turtles that live at the Nature Center.

Programs will be at 10 am and 2 pm at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Kids of all ages welcome.

Easter Eggstravaganza

Vacation Bible School

April 14 & 15 from 10-4pm and April 17 at 10:30am

Lunch provided with crafts, games, snack and bible

To register call Tiffany at 712-255-8836 at the Salvation Army

Pork’n’Bands 4

Concert on April 24th at The Fruited Plain Cafe parking lot in Sioux Center, Iowa

Come for an evening of pulled pork and LIVE music. Held in the FP parking lot, weather permitting.

Performances from:

Good Morning Bedlam

The Ruralists

Winter Wayfarer

The Neverreacher

The Clementines

and more!

Bands = free and Pork = freewill (predestined?) donation for Covenant CRC

Noah’s Hope 5K Waggin’ Walk and Doggie Dash

May 14th at 9am

Live and in person at Adam’s Homestead!

10th Annual Siouxland Asian Festival

May 14

12-4pm

at Yummi Blox

Free event

Bike to Work Day

May 20

Between 6:30-9am meet at the parking lot of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce for free breakfast, giveaways, and a chance to win prizes

Pre-register https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Bike2WorkSC2022

Huge Outdoor Flea Market

May 28th at 9am

2000 Pierce Street in Sioux City

Thunder on the Missouri 8

May 29 at 12pm

South Sioux City at Siouxland Freedom Park

This 10-mile honor ride culminates at the only permanently-mounted half-scale replica Vietnam Memorial Wall located within Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The ride honors America’s POW-MIA and pays respects to the 58,000 American men and women who gave their lives for this great Nation and whose names are engraved on the Memorial Wall.

This will be a three-day event and separate events will be created for each day.

Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Meet

June 2 beginning at 6pm

Join us in our FREE youth track meet on June 2nd, 2022!

Age divisions: 6-14 yrs

Winners in each event and age group (7-14) will qualify for the Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Championship in Marshalltown on June 18!

Register online through May 30 at 10PM.

3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Volunteers with Siouxland Freedom Park will host an 18-hole golf tournament on Monday, June 6th, starting at noon at the Dakota Dunes Country Club in Dakota Dunes, SD. Team registration is $500. There is also a hole sponsorship opportunity for $250. Visit: https://siouxlandfreedompark.org/golf-tournament/ to register. Contact Roger Heck at rogerheck22@gmail.com or Pam Miller at miller4321@hotmail.com for sponsorship details. Pizza and Appetizers will be provided for the post-round. A grilled lunch will be available to purchase for the pre-round. All proceeds will go to projects at Siouxland Freedom Park.

In the Dirt: Summer Camp

Starting June 6 and going through June 7

Various times slots available

Call LaunchPAD Children’s Museum to secure your date and time

$40 for members and $50 for non-members

Ages 5 and up



4th of July Fireworks Show

July 4th at midnight

Join us at Siouxland Freedom Park, in South Sioux Cityk, for a marvelous fireworks show on Monday, July 4th!

Heartland Counseling’s 45th Anniversary Gala

July 22 from 5:30-11pm

South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Ballrooms

Cocktail hour – Dinner – Awards – Auction and entertainment by Locked N Loaded

Ticket information call 402-494-3337