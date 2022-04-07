KCAU 9 Invites you to the 7th Annual ALS Benefit Concert on April 24th at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City. Siouxland will be Rockin’ For A Cure that Sunday. The music starts at 2pm with Steven Bankey and The Flatlanders, followed by Missouri Blend, Rock Bottom and wrapping up the evening will be The Establishment. Come for the music and lend a helping hand to the Iowa Chapter of the ALS.
In memory of Pete Goede…LIVE at the Anthem, inside Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. April 24th from 2-8pm. Sponsored by ALS Association Iowa Chapter, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City, Powell Broadcasting Company and KCAU 9.