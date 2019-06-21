Saturday in the Park schedule announcement

There will be two different stages at the festival that artists will be sharing. Each artist has a set time and stage that they will be playing.

Saturday in the Park is just around the corner, and this year they will have two stages full of live entertainment, beer gardens, water refilling stations, and more!

Presented by, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Saturday in the Park Festival this year will be on Saturday, July 6 at the Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa.

For the Main Stage you can find:

Phil Claeys and Mick Peterson @ 12:00 p.m.

Premium Draft @ 12:05 p.m.

Ben Grillet and the Black Bloods @ 12:30 p.m.

Michigan Rattlers @ 1:45 p.m.

Con Brio @ 3:15 p.m.

Liz Phair @ 5:00 p.m.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers @ 6:45 p.m.

Flo Rida (presented by Tyson Foods) @ 9:00 p.m.

For the Abe Stage you can find:

Sioux City Conservatory of Music @ 12:00 [.m.

Winter Wayfarer @ 1:00 p.m.

Gallivant @ 2:00 p.m.

Brady Raps / Psychedelic Sidekick @ 3:00 p.m.

Artificial Stars @ 4:00 p.m.

Arson City @ 5:10 p.m.

Snow The Product @ 6:30 p.m.

Matisyahu @ 8:15 p.m.

TruFeelz @ 9:45 p.m.

This year’s festival will also feature two beer gardens, the best selection of food vendors in the Midwest, a Kid’s Zone, and Arts Alley. There is also a NEW feature this year where guests are allowed to bring their own water bottles and refill them all day at the complimentary water bottle refilling stations.

For the 29th year in a row, the festival is FREE to the public.