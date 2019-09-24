Catholic educators gather in Sioux City for retreat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Students in Sioux City’s catholic school system got Monday off from class. Their teachers were the ones getting an education.

Over 600 educators from across the diocese of Sioux City went back to school for diocese wide professional development.

The teachers heard from keynote speakers and got to share experiences with other educators. Officials with the diocese say the day is all about teachers knowing what their mission is.

“Today is really more of a retreat format and so we’re hoping all our Catholic educators go away today realizing what their mission is. Our mission is to bring faith to our students and so we’re here to celebrate that and help them really fulfill that mission together,” said Parry Lansink, Superintendent of Sioux City Diocese Schools.

The seminar occurs every two years for teachers in the diocese.