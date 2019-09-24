Briar Cliff University students giving back in creative ways

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University students spent part of Monday morning giving back in the community through their service day.

Students partnered with downtown partners and Holy Spirit Retirement Home to volunteer.

Around 20 students painted inspirational quotes on skywalks around downtown hoping to bring a smile to many peoples faces as they walk through or pass by their artwork.

“I think service is really important it’s something I’ve grown up doing I actually attended bishop Heelan so I’ve been doing service days once a year my whole life. So I think that our students seeing how important service is and how it affects our community is really awesome and hopefully it instills in them to want to keep doing service,” said Briar Cliff student Kathleen Glover.

The students painted more than 12 skylines throughout the downtown area. The quotes are in one of five different languages.

