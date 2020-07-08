Mexican governor to mayor: ‘Work more and spend less time at beauty salon’

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla says he’ll never apologize to Tecate Mayor Zulema Adams for suggesting that she spends too much time at the beauty salon and not enough time working.

Tecate is a border city of roughly 70,000 residents located about an hour’s drive southeast of San Diego.

Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla during morning briefing detailing why he won’t apologize to Tecate Mayor Zulema Adams. (Courtesy: State of Baja California)

Bonilla recently blamed Tecate’s woes on Adams, saying she spends too much time at the beauty salon instead of working for her constituents. Even the state’s senate has stepped in, asking Bonilla to apologize, something he refuses to do.

“I will never apologize to someone who doesn’t work,” Bonilla said. “This isn’t about gender. Tecate is in disarray as a result of the mayor’s lack of governance.”

Adams has filed a complaint in Mexico City alleging she is being persecuted by Bonilla and worries for her and her family’s safety.

“The thing about the beauty salon, it’s a very misogynist comment. If I were a man, he wouldn’t say I’m at the barbershop, you never hear that about men. I’m working for our city with what we have, we’re facing a lot of red numbers,” Adams said.

“I feel like I’m being victimized, as soon as this came out many publications came out against my children, family, and a lot of things have been said, it’s a smear campaign he is running against me.”

Adams says she has tried to meet with Bonilla to discuss his comments, adding that he hasn’t been willing to grant her request.

In early June, Bonilla made some scathing remarks about President Donald Trump in response to Trump mistakenly saying the city of Tijuana at the time was “the most heavily infected place anywhere in the world.”

Trump made those comments in reference to COVID-19 during a news conference. But the numbers didn’t support it. In fact, San Diego, which is across the border from Tijuana, at the time had over 6,000 more confirmed cases.

“When you’re quiet, you’re less ugly,” Bonilla said about Trump. “Mr. Trump sees the straw in someone else’s eye but does not see the beam in his own — instead of looking at the other side of the fence to see what is wrong, first take a look within your own house.”

