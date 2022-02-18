SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Whether she’s making her clients look stylish or helping her clients with their finances, one woman is quickly making her mark in Siouxland.

When Tene Williams moved from Nevada to Sioux City in 2021, she decided to open her own hair salon.

“I first started doing hair when I was like 12. I’m 28 now, so yeah it’s been a long time. It’s just a household thing. It’s part of being black, it’s a cultural thing,” Williams said.

She recalls a conversation with a future customer that motivated her to open a salon that specializes in ethnic hair.

“She walked in and she saw my wigs on display and she was like, you do wigs? And I was like, yeah. She was like, you braid? And I was like, yeah. And she was like, ‘it’s been hell trying to find someone to actually do my hair,’” Williams said.

But for Williams, it goes beyond that.

“I can plant my roots and I can start focusing on what could help me and help others. So just because it is a Black-owned business, and just because I did face obstacles in Sioux City being a Black woman seeking out a stylist, doesn’t mean that I only cater to the black community,” Williams said.

And, when she isn’t doing hair, Williams is helping people do their taxes. Whether they’re across the hall or across the country.

“I first got into taxes when Trump was elected into office, so his year is when I took the tax class. Actually, I do have clients in Tennessee, Louisiana, just different states, and I can e-file them,” Williams said.

Williams’ willingness to take on new business ventures is part of her motto of helping others and inspiring the next wave of black businesswomen.

“This is basically setting the bar like yes, you can do this. Yes, you can do whatever you want to do. We need somebody to represent that goals can be achieved. Am I where I want to be? No, nowhere near close. But it’s a start, and I want people to be able to know that yes, you can start,” Williams said.

Outside of Williams’ business ventures in Sioux City, she also runs a website that sells hair bundles.

