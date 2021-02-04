Siouxland singer returns home for special concert

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – You may remember the talented solo artist featured in last year’s Christmas with the Symphony.

“There’s something about being on stage that’s just, it’s what I do. It’s who I am,” vocalist Allison Nash said.

But unlike many artists that grace the Orpheum Theatre stage, Nash is no stranger to Sioux City.

“I pretty much always plan to come back and do Holiday Jam with the Heggs,” Nash said.

Nash was born in Omaha; her family moved to Siouxland when she was just two years old.

“They lived in South Sioux City for a little bit, and then crossed over the bridge,” Nash said.

Nash says she found her voice not long after she learned to speak.

“My parents say I was, like, two,” Nash said.

Growing up, Nash took to the stage at Mt. Zion Church.

“I had my first solo when I was nine. That’s when people around me were like, ‘you actually can sing’!” Nash said.

As a high school sophomore at Sioux City East High School, she attended her first choir concert at Eppley Auditorium.

“I was just mesmerized. When I first heard that, I was, like, that’s what I want,” Nash said.

Nash was accepted to the Berklee College of Music in Boston, but that dream was put on hold.

“I auditioned in 2010, and I got accepted. I re-auditioned in 2011, and they doubled the scholarship. Then, I re-auditioned the next year, and they almost tripled the scholarship–but it still just wasn’t enough. It’s so much money,” Nash said.

But that didn’t stop Nash from pursuing her dream of becoming a singer, as she got her start in Sioux Falls.

“I was so nervous all the time, but it would be good as soon as I started singing,” Nash said.

She then took her talents from Sioux Falls, to Omaha, and eventually, to Nashville.

“I lived out of a suitcase for so long. I had my car and my suitcase. That was it,” Nash said.

While life in Nashville was not always glamorous, her hard work would soon pay off.

“I had auditioned for lead female vocalist for the BB King’s Blues Club house band, and they have a partnership with Holland America Cruise lines–so I got that gig,” Nash said.

She then toured through the Mediterranean and Norway.

“It comes with its challenges, but it was a good experience,” Nash said.

While she says she was living the dream, Nash never forgot her roots. In between tours, she moved back to Omaha to work at her sister’s church, and after her second tour, she moved to Florida.

“I’m with some of my family here, which is really nice,” Nash said.

Nash performed consistently in 2019, but due to the pandemic, Christmas with the Symphony was one of only two performances she gave in 2020.

“Audience or not, it felt good to play with the musicians,” Nash said.

Still, she’s determined despite the road ahead.

“Things eventually will get to a place where we’re able to do what we love and share that with people. I don’t think we would mentally and spiritually survive without music,” Nash said.