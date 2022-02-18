SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When Monique Scarlett was growing up in Sioux City, she said conversations between minorities and police were fueled by anger.

“It was more of pointing fingers, lot of hostility, a lot of anger, a lot of hurt and what I decided to do was say let’s sit down together and listen to each other and then find solutions,” Scarlett said.

Scarlett formed a group called “Unity in the Community”. She said its aim is to bridge the gaps between law enforcement and residents.

Sioux City police chief Rex Mueller recalled one of the first events Unity in the Community ever held, in 2016.

“It was a positive event where they came to police headquarters,” Mueller said. “The organizers along with the attendees, we marched with officers around the station. It was basically a message of unity.”

But Mueller said the two sides talk about difficult issues in public forums. He said police have to acknowledge feedback at these meetings and that’s okay.

“You go in ready to be critical of yourself and you open yourself up to criticism and that does happen. That’s a good thing,” Mueller said. “That’s a good thing for us to hear that, but the other side of it is so much positive reflection comes out of those.”

The two groups host a block party every year. They go to an under-served community and have a barbecue, play games and give away prizes.

“It’s just an opportunity especially to connect with the youth within the community,” Mueller said

Scarlett said sticking together through good times and bad is crucial to long-term success.

“It is an ongoing process,” Scarlett said. “We can’t just say ‘oh this was done, so we’re done. We’ve reached our goal.’ No. This is an everyday, ongoing process.”

