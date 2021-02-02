Sioux City Public Museum hosting exhibits for Black History Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum has activities and exhibits for visitors to engage with for Black History Month.

Toward a Universal Suffrage: African American Women in Iowa and the Vote for All is a display lasting through February 14 that documents African American women’s contributions to the Iowa suffrage movement. This exhibit is a collaboration between the Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Office on the Status of Women, the Central Iowa Community Museum and the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women, and Politics at Iowa State University

The History at High Noon on February 18 will be a presentation by the African-American Museum of Iowa called Endless Possibilities. This presentation will outline Iowa’s Black history.

More programs and presentations include Blood at the Root: A Racial Cleansing in America, The Story of George Arthur Daniels: From Forsyth County, Georgia to Sioux City, Iowa, and 28 Days: Moments in Black History.

The museum has COVID-19 precautions set in place. The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The museum is open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found on their website, or you can call 712-279-6174.