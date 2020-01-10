Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland offers night under the lights at Cone Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -A bit of a winter chill in the air didn’t keep a large group of Siouxland folks from spending time speeding down a snow covered tubing hill on Thursday night.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland welcoming volunteers, also known as “bigs” and the kids they mentor or “littles”. It might have been a school night for many of the kids, but the organization’s director says spending time with the “bigs’ has it’s own kind of benefits.



“I think the kids have a blast and some of the kids already know each other from school or maybe some sports or dance activities. So when they get kind of an extra night to go sledding with their friends as a result of the program, we love it they love it it’s just kind of a feel good evening.” says Kristie Miller-Arlt of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland was created in 1978 and helps pair at-risk kids with volunteers to positively impact their lives.

Find out how you can become a big brother or sister by going to bigbrothersbigsisters.com/about-us/

