SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A cool breeze didn’t keep dozens of Siouxland valedictorians from gathering at the Anderson Dance Pavilion Wednesday.

For the 39th year, KCAU 9 is excited to honor the best and brightest from the area as “Best of the Class”.

Graduating seniors from three Siouxland states got together for a day of special videos and lunch.

Morningside football coach Steve Ryan was the guest speaker.

KCAU 9 spoke with a few seniors about the event.

“It was a really good speaker, they had a food truck which was really fun. Just to meet a lot of really neat people and make new friends,” said one valedictorian.

“Got to learn where other people are going to school, what they did in high school, so I think overall I had a great time here and I wish I could do it again,” said another.

Some of the students were also given a chance to forecast the weather with our meteorologist Victor Perez.