SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Future doctors, teachers, engineers, and just about any other profession you can think of gathered at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux City on Thursday. This year marks 40 years since the event began.

40th Best of the Class

Since 1983, KCAU 9 has brought valedictorians from across Siouxland together offering a special sendoff to these high school seniors.

More than 90 of the area’s brightest and best seniors came together at the Orpheum Theater for a special lunch and program as well as the traditional taping of special senior salutes. Specially produced graduate acknowledgments will begin airing on KCAU within the next couple of weeks.

Many of the students will be moving on to college, entering the military, or the workforce with many memories to look back on.

Graduation day is just around the corner. Sioux City seniors will be turning their tassels on May 27.