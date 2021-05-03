Best of the Class Celebrity Greetings

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Border Report
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Top Stories
Officials say woman killed in southeastern Nebraska crash
Top Stories
Marvel unveils new titles, release dates and footage from several films
Community college in Nebraska to use relief funds for free classes
Yahoo, AOL sold — again — for about $5 billion
Herd immunity to COVID-19 unlikely in US, experts say
Weather
Sioux City Weather Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: May 3, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: May 2, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: May 2, 2021
Video
Siouxland Forecast: May 2, 2021
Video
Siouxland Forecast: May 1, 2021
Video
Siouxland Forecast: May 1, 2021
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Golf
Video Game News
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
The Insiders with Dave Price
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Bloody Mary Challenge
Jobs
Nexstar Careers
Sioux City Jobs
Community
Newsletter Sign-up
Mr. Food
Recipe.TV
Stuff the Stroller
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Best of the Class
Community Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Honoring Black History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
Cause for Paws
Veterans Voices
2021 Graduation
Faceoff For Charity
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
KCAU 9 News app
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Best of the Class Celebrity Greetings
Best of the Class
Posted:
May 3, 2021 / 11:20 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 3, 2021 / 11:20 AM CDT
Local News
Victim of weekend murder identified, officials release more information
May 3: Less than 5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Woodbury County
Rollover in Dickinson County sends one to the hospital
Nebraska gets $50M for Spencer Dam destroyed during 2019 floods
Amazon delivering groceries to more garages across US
More Local News