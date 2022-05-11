Congratulations to all of the valedictorians of 2022 from KCAU 9! Below are the commercials with the students who participated.

Best of the Class commercial #1 features Cassandra Granquist from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School, Lynsey Countryman from Woodbury Central High School, Christina Fjeld from Sheldon High School, Melissa Hewitt from OABCIG High School and Jakob Wiest from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School

Best of the Class commercial #2 features Kaden Polt form Osmond High School, Sarah Hall from Westwood Community School, Anna Heck from MVAOCOU Schools, Brian Schmit from Gehlen Catholic High School and Connor Terry from West Monona High School.

Best of the Class commercial # 3 features Shelby Cox from South Sioux City High School, Octavia Bluebird form Isanti Community School, Josephine Grond from Boyden-Hull High School, Isabel Ortiz from West Sioux High School and Alyssa Brant from Carroll High School.

Best of the Class commercial #4 features Brynn Schock from Emerson-Hubbard High School, Jillian Dames from Scribner-Synder Community School, Matthew Ahlers from LeMars Community High School, Shalaki Soukup from Emmetsburg High School and Lindsey Nelsen from Sioux Central High School.

Best of the Class commercial #5 features Darla Nelson from Wausa Public School, Chase Pritchett from Niobrara Public School, Maria Kueny from Alta-Aurelia High School, Lexi Duffy from Okoboji High School and Caeden Ekroth from Yankton High School.

Best of the Class commercial #6 feature Bryna Fanta from Creighton Community Public School, Karima Rostom from Graettinger-Terril High School, Sam Remmerde from Rock Valley High School, Nora Kastning from Elk Point-Jefferson High School and Blake Schmiedt from Dakota Valley High School.

Best of the Class commercial #7 features Skylar Moe from Homer Community School, Meredith Brown from East Sac County High School, Payton Snyder from West Lyon High School, Willa Sickelka from South O’Brien High School and Carsyn Heger from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School.

Best of the Class commercial #8 features Riley Martensen form Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools, Kenzie Mosel from Elkhorn Valley High School, Kalie Wielenga from Alchester-Hudson High School, Brett Pirak from Gayville-Volin High School and Danika Demers from Storm Lake St. Mary’s Catholic High School.

Best of the Class commercial #9 features Emily Mlnarik from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School, Addison Schneider from Humphrey Public High School, Kelsi DeCora from Winnebago Public School, Isabelle Foland from West Harrison High School and Tyler Draayer from Lawton-Bronson High School.

Best of the Class commercial #10 features Payton Doenhoefer from Siouxland Christian School, Hannah Hulstein from MOV-Floyd Valley High School, Emersyn Netten form George-Little Rock High School, Ian Shephard from Ridge View High School and Kenny Lam from West High School.

Best of the Class commercial #11 features Kaleb Kumm from Allen Consolidated Schools, Emma Rapper from Wakefield Community Schools, Kayla Welter from West Bend Mallard CSD, Alexiah Andersen from East High School and Landon Schuknecht from Akron-Westfield High School.

Best of the Class commercial #12 features Shelby Jenkinson from Stanton Community School, Alexis Bodlak form Pender Public Schools, Jacob Krysl from North High School, Abbigail Sander from Estherville Lincoln Central High School and Grant Schroeder from Kingsley-Pierson High School.

Best of the Class commercial #13 features Domanik Hastings from Omaha Nation Public School, Dawon Schram from Tekamah-Herman Schools, Emily Heneman form Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School, Rayann Patterson from Cherokee Community School District and Alexandru Georgescu from Vermillion High School.

Best of the Class commercial #14 features Lauren Kramer from Bancroft-Rosalie Community School, Leah Reichle from Hartington-Newcastle Public School, Isabella Badar from Hinton Community School and Adam Sikora from Ruthven-Ayrshire CSD.

Best of the Class commercial #15 features Jozy Piper form Pierce High School, Alyssa Swick from Ponca Public School, Jonathan Dodge from Wynot Public Schools and Samuel Slight from Storm Lake Senior High School.

Best of the Class commercial #16 features Tyler Gaspers from Norfolk Catholic High School, Elise Anderson from Lyons-Decatur Northeast Schools, Cadyn Uttecht from Cedar Catholic Jr./Sr. High School and Jinessa Lewis from Denison High School.

Best of the Class commercial #17 features Sylvia Cunningham from Stanton Community School, Alexandra Eisenhauer from Bloomfield Community School, Emma Gross from Whiting High School and Madelynn Morony from Spender High School.

Best of the Class commercial #18 features Tyler Carlson from Winside Public High School, Ellie Reuter from MMCRU High School, Chloe Wruth from Remsen St. Mary’s High School and Caden Neilsen from Boyer Valley High School.