Best of the Class 2021

Greetings to the 2021 Valedictorians of Siouxland! KCAU 9 is proud to be celebrating the 38th Anniversary of Best of the Class. Last year we saw a small change in how we celebrated Best of the Class due to the pandemic. KCAU 9 made the tough decision to not hold an in-person event this year as well, for the safety of our Valedictorians and their families.

Letters have been sent to over 120 schools in Siouxland. We are asking these schools to register their top academic student and submit a photo that will be used in the on-air announcements this coming May.

If you feel that the mailing didn’t make your school or if you have questions, please email Daniele Feenstra at dfeenstra@kcautv.com.

KCAU 9 plans to air all the announcements, saluting our Siouxland Valedictorians, May through June this spring. Please continue to check back as we will have a photo slide show, on-air video announcements and other mentions of congratulations from our Tri-State governors on this website page.

Congratulations to all of our graduating seniors from KCAU 9!