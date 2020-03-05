Best of the Class – 2020

Best of the Class
Posted: / Updated:

KCAU 9 is gearing up for the 37th Anniversary of Best of the Class. This annual event started back in 1983 where we recognized and encouraged academic excellence in our viewing area.

Invitations have been sent out to over 120 schools around Sioux City inviting them to send us their valedictorian or top academically ranked student.

Everyone will then be invited to Sioux City’s Grandview Park Bandshell on April 29th. While at the event, students will be videotaped for specially sponsored commercials commemorating their academic success. These series of special announcements will air on KCAU 9 throughout graduation season.

After a lunch program, the students will then all gather for the iconic group picture where they will all form a ’20.

If you have any questions about Best of the Class, please feel free to send me an email at dfeenstra@kcautv.com
Daniele Feenstra
Director of Broadcast Operations

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.