Best of the Class – 2020

KCAU 9 is gearing up for the 37th Anniversary of Best of the Class. This annual event started back in 1983 where we recognized and encouraged academic excellence in our viewing area.

Invitations have been sent out to over 120 schools around Sioux City inviting them to send us their valedictorian or top academically ranked student.

Everyone will then be invited to Sioux City’s Grandview Park Bandshell on April 29th. While at the event, students will be videotaped for specially sponsored commercials commemorating their academic success. These series of special announcements will air on KCAU 9 throughout graduation season.

After a lunch program, the students will then all gather for the iconic group picture where they will all form a ’20.

If you have any questions about Best of the Class, please feel free to send me an email at dfeenstra@kcautv.com

Daniele Feenstra

Director of Broadcast Operations