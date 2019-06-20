Best of Class

KCAU 9 will be celebrating the 36th Anniversary of “Best of the Class” this year on April 24, 2019. On that day we will be saluting the area’s top academic achievers in our annual event. The program started back in 1983 to recognize and encourage academic excellence. This year we have invited 105 schools from Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa to attend. The sponsors this year will be Wayne State College, Woodhouse Auto Family, Famous Dave’s and Chesterman Bottling Co. Lunch will be provided by Famous Dave’s and Chesterman Bottling will provide soft drinks and water. The Luncheon will be hosted by KCAU 9 Anchor’s Tim Seaman and Bridget Bennett. Students also have the opportunity to do Guest Weather with KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson. The Best of the Class commercials will begin airing sometime after the first of May and run through the end of June.

If you would like to have your school invited to this year’s event, please email Daniele Feenstra to get the registration papers at dfeenstra@kcautv.com