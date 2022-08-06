(Our Auto Expert) — Consumers just want to get out and have a little bit more fun, and they’re doing it behind the wheel of cool new roadsters like the all-new 2023 Nissan Z. However with gas prices through the roof, how are they enjoying their ride? Well, they’re staying closer to home. Let’s take a closer look at why this vehicle, the original Z car created in 1969, is still one of the hottest roadsters today.

Nowadays you don’t have to drive an economy car to get better gas mileage, the automatic version of the all-new Nissan Z gets 28 miles per gallon on the highway. And with 400 horsepower under the hood, this has the look to back the performance. One thing really interesting about the Nissan Z is the exterior design. Nissan took design cues from each generation of Nissan Z and integrated them into the new 2023 model. For starters, the rear of the Nissan Z is inspired by Nissan Z cars from the 80s. While the front fascia takes inspiration from the original Z model from the 70s.

Although the Nissan Z might be a track-bred car designed for the street, consumers can still expect everyday practicality, and one thing we don’t often think about with sports cars is trunk capacity. But to be honest, if I’m going to take this car out for a weekend getaway, I will need a little bit of trunk space. I have enough room here for at least one or two suitcases. Last but not least, the latest Generation Z Sports Nissan’s proven, twin-turbocharged V6 motor has been used in high-performance Nissan and Infiniti Vehicles all over the world.

Just like a true Nissan performance car, this engine even made Ward’s top 10 best engines list, not once but twice. You can always put a price tag on the fun. But in the case of the 2023 Nissan Z, the price tag is actually quite low. Its starting price is thirty-nine thousand nine hundred and ninety dollars. It’s arriving right now in dealerships Nationwide.