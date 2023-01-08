The lowest prices for used Teslas and where to find them

(iSeeCars) — Electric vehicle sales are on the rise and few automakers are as visible as Tesla.

If you’re considering a Tesla purchase, iSeeCars analyzed the prices of used Tesla electric cars by model, city and state to determine the lowest prices and where to find them.

Summary

The cheapest Tesla is the Model 3 with a starting MSRP of $46,990 for the base trim, and an average used vehicle price of $55,990 across all Model 3 trims.

Nashville is the city with the cheapest used Model 3 Teslas, with an average price of $51,534, while New York is the state with the cheapest Model 3 pricing ($51,529).

Model Y Teslas are the next cheapest, with a starting MSRP of $65,990, and an average price of $67,990 for a used Model Y across all trims.

New York is the city with the cheapest used Model Y Teslas, with an average price of $63,500; and New York is the state with the cheapest average price ($61,019), which is 9 percent lower than the national average.

The priciest Tesla models are the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X, with the cheapest used prices between $90,000 and $115,000.

National Average Price of 1-3 Year Old Used Teslas vs MSRP Rank Tesla Model Avg Used Price Base MSRP 1 Model 3 $54,710 $46,990 2 Model Y $67,209 $65,990 3 Model S $108,189 $104,990 4 Model X $115,213 $120,990

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3’s base MSRP of $46,990 (not including any federal or state tax credits available) is $7,254 less than the national average for a used one. You can learn more about EV tax incentives here.

Tesla Model 3: Trim, Range and Price Trim EPA-est. Range Base MSRP Base 272 miles $46,990 Long Range 358 miles $57,990 Performance 315 miles $62,990

The car was advertised as an affordable Tesla for drivers who found Model S and Model X starting prices too steep. The base Model 3 has an EPA-est. range of 272 miles of range and comes with a built-in charger compatible with 115-volt outlets. The Long Range Model 3 has an EPA-est. range of 358 miles.

Nashville has the cheapest used Model 3 Teslas on our list, with an average price of $51,534, followed by San Diego, with an average price of $52,100. Some other cities in California provide comparably affordable Model 3s, with Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Francisco all below the national average.

Here are the rankings for the most affordable used Tesla Model 3 vehicles compared to the national average, by city and state:

Tesla Model 3: Lowest Prices By City Rank City Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3 $ DIfference from National Avg $ Difference from Base MSRP 1 Nashville, TN $51,534 -$3,175 $4,544 2 San Diego, CA $52,100 -$2,610 $5,110 3 Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) $52,281 -$2,429 $5,291 4 Los Angeles, CA $52,310 -$2,400 $5,320 5 West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL $52,547 -$2,163 $5,557 6 Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH $52,553 -$2,156 $5,563 7 Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA $52,813 -$1,897 $5,823 8 Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL $53,061 -$1,649 $6,071 9 New York, NY $53,100 -$1,609 $6,110 10 Baltimore, MD $53,342 -$1,368 $6,352 11 Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL $53,368 -$1,342 $6,378 12 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX $53,899 -$811 $6,909 13 San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA $53,951 -$758 $6,961 14 Pittsburgh, PA $53,997 -$713 $7,007 15 Jacksonville, FL $54,039 -$670 $7,049 16 Houston, TX $54,275 -$435 $7,285 17 Chicago, IL $54,345 -$365 $7,355 18 Phoenix, AZ $54,627 -$83 $7,637 National Average $54,710 –

Tesla Model 3: Lowest Prices By State Rank State Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3 $ DIfference from National Avg $ Difference from Base MSRP 1 New York $51,529 -$3,180 $4,539 2 Virginia $52,584 -$2,126 $5,594 3 California $52,771 -$1,939 $5,781 4 Maryland $53,246 -$1,463 $6,256 5 Florida $53,761 -$949 $6,771 6 Texas $54,285 -$425 $7,295 7 Tennessee $54,428 -$282 $7,438 8 New Jersey $54,630 -$80 $7,640 National Average $54,710 –

Tesla Model Y

Launched in 2020, the Model Y is a battery-powered compact crossover addition to the Tesla vehicles family, with the Long Range trim offering up to 330 miles of EPA-est. range. The average used price is $67,209. The base MSRP for a new Long Range Model Y is slightly lower at $65,990.

Tesla Model Y: Trim, Range and Price Trim EPA-est. Range Base MSRP Long Range 330 miles $65,990 Performance 303 miles $69,990

Here are the rankings for the most affordable used Tesla Model Y vehicles compared to the national average, by city and state:

Tesla Model Y: Lowest Prices By City Rank City Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3 $ DIfference from National Avg $ Difference from Base MSRP 1 New York, NY $63,500 -$3,709 -$2,490 2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN $64,334 -$2,875 -$1,656 3 Salt Lake City, UT $64,540 -$2,669 -$1,450 4 Columbus, OH $64,943 -$2,266 -$1,047 5 Philadelphia, PA $65,361 -$1,848 -$629 6 Oklahoma City, OK $65,368 -$1,841 -$622 7 Baltimore, MD $65,393 -$1,816 -$597 8 Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) $65,402 -$1,807 -$588 9 West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL $65,716 -$1,493 -$274 10 Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA $65,782 -$1,427 -$208 11 Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL $65,841 -$1,368 -$149 12 Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL $66,200 -$1,009 $210 13 Las Vegas, NV $66,259 -$950 $269 14 Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC $66,442 -$766 $452 15 Nashville, TN $66,475 -$734 $485 16 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX $67,122 -$87 $1,132 National Average $67,209 –

Tesla Model Y: Lowest Prices By State Rank State Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3 $ DIfference from National Avg $ Difference from Base MSRP 1 New York $61,019 -$6,190 -$4,971 2 Minnesota $64,334 -$2,875 -$1,656 3 Utah $64,740 -$2,469 -$1,250 4 Maryland $65,136 -$2,073 -$854 5 New Jersey $65,257 -$1,952 -$733 6 Alabama $65,320 -$1,889 -$670 7 Oklahoma $65,478 -$1,731 -$512 8 Virginia $65,842 -$1,367 -$148 9 Ohio $66,499 -$710 $509 10 Florida $66,526 -$683 $536 11 Nevada $66,795 -$414 $805 12 Pennsylvania $67,053 -$155 $1,063 National Average $67,209 –

Tesla Model S

The Model S’s fast acceleration and 405 miles of range are impressive but this level of performance comes with a high sticker price, making the Model S one of the more expensive Tesla vehicles on the market. The average price of a used 1-3 year old Tesla Model S is $108,189, which is slightly higher than the base MSRP of $104,990.

Tesla Model S: Trim, Range and Price Trim EPA-est. Range Base MSRP Base 405 miles $104,990 Plaid 396 miles $135,990

Washington, D.C., has the cheapest used prices for the Model S, with an average price of $100,380. This is $7,809 less than the national average and $4,610 below the base MSRP. Orlando and New York City also have averages significantly lower than the national average, with used prices of $102,784 and $103,061, respectively. For states, Maryland has the cheapest Model S prices, averaging $90,216.

Here are the lowest average prices for the Model S, by city and state:

Tesla Model S: Lowest Prices By City Rank City Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3 $ DIfference from National Avg $ Difference from Base MSRP 1 Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) $100,380 -$7,809 -$4,610 2 Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL $102,784 -$5,406 -$2,206 3 New York, NY $103,061 -$5,128 -$1,929 4 Chicago, IL $104,824 -$3,365 -$166 5 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX $105,218 -$2,971 $228 6 Philadelphia, PA $105,487 -$2,702 $497 7 Los Angeles, CA $106,748 -$1,441 $1,758 8 Atlanta, GA $107,533 -$656 $2,543 9 Seattle-Tacoma, WA $107,803 -$386 $2,813 National Average $108,189 –

Tesla Model S: Lowest Prices By State Rank State Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3 $ DIfference from National Avg $ Difference from Base MSRP 1 Maryland $90,216 -$17,974 -$14,774 2 New York $97,469 -$10,720 -$7,521 3 Nebraska $100,983 -$7,206 -$4,007 4 Virginia $102,777 -$5,413 -$2,213 5 New Jersey $105,964 -$2,225 $974 6 California $106,618 -$1,571 $1,628 7 Georgia $107,072 -$1,118 $2,082 8 Texas $107,386 -$803 $2,396 9 Washington $107,803 -$386 $2,813 National Average $108,189 –

Tesla Model X

The Model X launched in 2016 as Tesla’s first crossover SUV. With its high performance and available upgrades, the Model X is the most expensive Tesla. Elon Musk, the company’s co-founder and CEO, claims there’s a good reason. “Model X is an extremely difficult car to build,” Musk said on Twitter. “Most complex passenger car ever.”

The base Tesla Model X offers 348 miles of EPA-est. range and the Plaid trim offers up to 333 miles of EPA-est range.

Tesla Model X: Trim, Range, and Price Trim EPA-est. Range Base MSRP Base 348 miles $120,990 Plaid 333 miles $138,990

The national average price of a used Model X Tesla is $115,213, which is lower than the base MSRP of $120,990. The cheapest Model X prices are in Atlanta, $10,321 below the national average.

Here are the lowest average prices for the Model X, by city and state:

Tesla Model X: Lowest Prices By City Rank City Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3 $ DIfference from National Avg $ Difference from Base MSRP 1 Atlanta, GA $104,893 -$10,321 -$16,097 2 San Diego, CA $107,351 -$7,862 -$13,639 3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX $110,228 -$4,985 -$10,762 4 Portland, OR $112,445 -$2,768 -$8,545 5 Boston, MA-Manchester, NH $113,740 -$1,474 -$7,250 6 Seattle-Tacoma, WA $113,977 -$1,237 -$7,013 7 Philadelphia, PA $114,280 -$934 -$6,710 8 Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) $114,322 -$892 -$6,668 9 Houston, TX $114,977 -$236 -$6,013 National Average $115,213 –

Tesla Model X: Lowest Prices By State Rank State Avg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3 $ DIfference from National Avg $ Difference from Base MSRP 1 Georgia $105,906 -$9,307 -$15,084 2 Massachusetts $109,810 -$5,404 -$11,180 3 Texas $110,855 -$4,359 -$10,135 4 Illinois $111,727 -$3,486 -$9,263 5 New Jersey $113,470 -$1,743 -$7,520 6 Oregon $113,814 -$1,400 -$7,176 National Average $115,213 –

Bottom Line:

If you’re currently looking for a cheap, reliable Tesla consider the Model 3 and Model Y, and be prepared to travel if you don’t already live where Tesla prices are low.

Methodology

iSeeCars analyzed over 7,000 1- to 3-year-old Teslas listed for sale in October 2022. The average price of each Tesla model was aggregated by US state and metro area and compared to the national average. New Tesla MSRPs as of 2022 were also obtained from www.tesla.com and compared to average used prices.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars VIN check report and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $354 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.