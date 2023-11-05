Ford is opening its Bronco Off-Roadeo to the general public, allowing anyone to get behind the wheel of a Bronco SUV and learn some off-roading skills.

Announced in 2021, the Bronco Off-Roadeo was previously available only to owners of the current-generation Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport. Ford is now adding a four-hour course for non-Bronco owners at Bronco Off-Roadeo locations in Nevada, Texas, and Utah.

One difference is that non-Bronco owners will have to pay for entry. Prices start at $795 per vehicle, including a driver and up to three guests. Owners of any 2021 or newer Bronco, 2022 or newer Bronco Raptor, 2021 or 2022 Bronco Sport Badlands or First Edition, or 2023 or newer Bronco Sport still get in for free. All participants need to cover hotel and travel costs, however.

Ford will provide a Bronco for attendees to drive on what the automaker promises are challenging off-road trails, along with hands-on coaching, helping to show off the Bronco to people who don’t already own one.

Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo

The course for non-Bronco owners is limited to four hours, while those with a Bronco at home can sign up for a day-and-a-half course. It should cover much of the ground though, including tutorials on the Bronco’s off-road tech features like Trail Control, the Terrain Management System, and the G.O.A.T. driving modes, plus off-roading basics.

Ford is also running driving schools for owners of some of its other performance models, including an ST SUV Experience for Edge ST and Explorer ST owners, with locations in Utah and North Carolina. There’s also an F-150 Raptor Assault Experience at at the Ford Performance Racing School in Utah, and a Dark Horse Track Attack for Mustang Dark Horse owners at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

