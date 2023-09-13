The 2024 Ford F-150 was unveiled Tuesday night with a number of updates. A simplified version of Ford’s Blue Oval logo was among them.

Ford didn’t formally announce the updated logo, but at an F-150 media event Rob Brancheau, Ford senior designer for colors and materials, confirmed to Car and Driver that the logo has been changed.

2024 Ford F-150

The new version is simpler than before. Ford removed the thin silver outline of the oval, and enlarged the “Ford” script to fill the extra space. The border and script are now white, instead of the previous chrome. This gives the logo a two-dimensional look, similar to the recently-updated Porsche crest. Porsche has said its update was done with digital mediums in mind, but Ford did not confirm whether that was the case here.

Along with the updated logo, the 2024 F-150 gets revised styling, including new headlights and taillights, wider grilles, and new wheel designs, and a new tailgate door, dubbed Pro Access Tailgate. Tech updates include a standard 12.0-inch digital gauge cluster and 12.0-inch touchscreen. Raptor models get upgraded shocks, and the Raptor R gets a power boost, targeting more than 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque.

2024 Ford F-150

Given that Ford didn’t even mention the updated logo, it’s unclear when it will appear on other models. But a rollout synchronized with refreshes and redesigns of the rest of Ford’s lineup seems likely.

Several other automakers have redesigned logos recently. Some, like General Motors and Volkswagen, have used logo redesigns to highlight their electrification plans. Most other logo updates, including those of Buick, Lotus, Mini, and Nissan, have gone for a simplified look in the same vein as Ford.

