Production of the Acura NSX V-6 hybrid supercar came to an end this week at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

The second-generation NSX, sold in most markets around the globe as the Honda NSX, enjoyed a six-year run, with the final 2022 model year consisting of a special NSX Type S variant that spits out 600 hp. Production of the Type S was limited to 350 units, split 300 for the U.S. and the rest for Canada, and the price for one was $171,495, including a $1,995 destination charge.

The rights to the first NSX Type S were sold for $1.1 million at a charity auction in 2021. The final example, which rolled off the production line this week, is shown here, finished in matte gray.

Acura builds the final second-generation NSX – Nov. 2022

The second-generation NSX arrived in 2016 as a 2017 model and largely failed to ignite the supercar scene like the original did two decades ago. The U.S. was the car’s biggest market and even here annual sales averaged in the low hundreds.

Nevertheless, Acura is committed to the nameplate. Brand boss Jon Ikeda in 2021 confirmed plans for another NSX and hinted the car might be an electric vehicle. Honda has since teased an EV that’s described as a “flagship” car, and appears to feature the proportions of a mid-engine supercar.

While it might be several years until we see a new NSX, Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center will keep busy by applying the NSX’s finicky paint processes on special PMC Edition versions of Acura’s regular fleet. The most recent is the 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition that was unveiled in October.

