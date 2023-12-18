The 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid arrives with a $1,070 price hike over the redesigned 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid, Kia disclosed last week. The 2024 Sportage Hybrid LX base model now starts at $29,615, including a $1,325 destination fee that increased $100 from last year.

With a $1,030 increase from the 2023 model, the 2024 Kia Sportage plug-in hybrid (PHEV) now costs $40,815, including the destination fee.

The 2024 Sportage gas models increased by $800 from last year’s model. Changes for the second year are minimal. Rear seat-mounted airbags and LED headlights are now standard. Those updates helped the 2024 model win a coveted IIHS Top Safety Pick+, widely considered to be the automotive industry’s highest and toughest safety recognition.

Otherwise, the Sportage carries over with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, active lane control, parking sensors, and a rear-occupant alert. Standard convenience features include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and Bluetooth pairing for two phones simultaneously.

2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid price and trims

The base Kia Sportage Hybrid LX costs only $1,200 more than the gas Sportage with a 187-hp 2.5-liter inline-4. The gas-only model gets 25 mpg city, 33 highway, 28 combined with front-wheel drive, whereas the Sportage Hybrid rates at 42/44/43 mpg. Adding all-wheel drive costs $1,800 and lowers the fuel economy to 38 mpg combined in the Hybrid versus 25 mpg combined with the gas-only Sportage.

Hybrid versions get a 1.6-liter turbo-4 with an electric motor and a 1.49-kwh lithium-ion battery pack rated at 227 hp. A 6-speed automatic smooths out the power delivery.

The Sportage Hybrid can also be had in the $33,315 EX with standard all-wheel drive. It adds blind-spot monitors, larger 18-inch wheels (from 17 inches on LX grades), synthetic leather, a 10-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen. It loses wireless connectivity despite adding a wireless smartphone charger.

The SX Prestige AWD tops the Sportage Hybrid lineup at $38,515. It has 19-inch wheels, premium synthetic leather upholstery, a power passenger seat, heated and cooled front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

2024 Kia Sportage PHEV price and trims

The 2024 Kia Sportage plug-in hybrid comes standard with all-wheel drive and is sold only in off-road related X-Line and X-Line Prestige models. The Sportage PHEV X-Line costs $40,815, while the fully loaded X-Line Prestige costs $45,315.

X-Line grades get distinct bumpers and gloss-black side mirrors, roof rails, window surrounds, and 19-inch wheels. The X-Line Prestige has the same upgrades as the SX Prestige.

The Sportage plug-in hybrid uses the same 1.6-liter turbo-4 as the Hybrid but a larger electric motor to produce a combined 261 hp and 258 lb-ft. The hybrid system uses a 6-speed automatic transmission with a clutch that disengages the engine for full electric power, and the 13.8-kwh battery pack enables 34 miles of electric range. It can be as efficient as the equivalent of 84 mpg, or without electric power, the Sportage PHEV still gets 35 mpg combined.

All versions of the 2024 Sportage are on sale now.

