The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will start at $105,550, including destination, and will deliver a maximum estimated range of 305 miles when it arrives at U.S. dealerships this fall.

Both figures apply to the base EQS 450+ version, which uses a single motor that sends 355 hp and 419 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Dual-motor all-wheel-drive EQS 450 4Matic and EQS 580 4Matic models will also be available, both with an estimated 285 miles of range.

The EQS 450 4Matic starts at $108,550 with destination, but Mercedes hasn’t confirmed output figures for this model, which wasn’t mentioned for the U.S. when the EQS SUV was shown earlier this year. The EQS 580 4Matic has a $127,100 base price and is rated at 536 hp and 633 lb-ft of torque. Acceleration and top speed figures haven’t been released.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

As with other recent Mercedes models, the EQS SUV will also be available in multiple trim levels. The base Premium trim includes leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats, a panoramic roof, 20-inch wheels (21-inch on the EQS 580 4Matic), a Burmester audio system, rear-axle steering, 64-color ambient lighting, and a surround-view camera system, among other features. EQS 580 4Matic models also get the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen display as standard equipment.

For $4,250 more, the mid-level Exclusive trim adds features such as a head-up display, massaging front seats, four-zone automatic climate control, Mercedes-Benz logo projectors, and an in-car perfume spritzer.

Commanding an addition $2,000 price premium over the Exclusive, the top Pinnacle trim level adds “executive” second-row seating with an armrest and wireless phone charging between the seats, as well as “comfort” rear headrests and a rear tablet interface.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Customers also get two years of Mercedes Me Charge, which allows for streamlined charging payments through the Mercedes Me app, with unlimited free 30-minute DC fast-charging sessions at Electrify America stations for two years from the activation of a Mercedes Me account.

The EQS SUV will be assembled at Mercedes’ Tuscaloosa, Alabama, factory, with batteries manufactured at a nearby factory in Bibb County, Alabama. The Tuscaloosa factory will also build the EQE SUV, which is scheduled to be unveiled Oct. 16.

