(The Car Connection) — Honda redesigned its bestseller, the 2023 CR-V compact crossover, and will offer it with a hybrid powertrain, while Toyota bucked the trend of all crossovers, all the time, by bringing over the Crown full-size sedan as a replacement for the Avalon. The 2023 Toyota Crown comes standard with all-wheel drive and as a hybrid, but it lacks the impressive fuel economy of most other new Toyota hybrids.

With the 2022 model year behind us, here’s what moved us this week.

2023 Toyota Crown preview

The Crown is a roomy, luxurious full-size sedan that replaces the similar Avalon and adds a high-power Hybrid Max version.

2023 Honda CR-V preview

Sold as a hybrid or gas model, the redesigned compact crossover grows in size and power.

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe review

With plug-in tech on board, the all-around excellence of the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe scores a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar review

A 395-hp HST addition to the lineup vaults the 2023 Velar to a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2023 Subaru Outback review

With standard all-wheel drive and assuring safety technology, the 2023 Subaru Outback crossover SUV makes tracks around town and country. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10.

2023 Hyundai Kona review

With power that runs the gamut from pedestrian to peppery, the 2023 Kona earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2023 Hyundai Venue review

With the 2023 Venue, the price is right—and so is the wealth of features. Hyundai’s smallest hatchback earns a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10.

2023 Toyota Tacoma review

The Tacoma’s righteously rugged, but that can’t overcome its aged design. It earns a TCC Rating of 4.8 out of 10.