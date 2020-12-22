South Dakota businesses adapt to stay afloat during pandemic

Bobby Price, left, and Catherine Vogt, right, stand with Catherine’s daughter Avery, 8, and their dogs as they wait to order from the YS Street Food food truck, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, near the suburb of Lynnwood, Wash., north of Seattle. Long seen as a feature of city living, food trucks are now finding customers in the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic as people are working and spending most of their time at home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — From selling take-and-bake meals to mask-making, South Dakota businesses have had to be innovative to find ways to stay afloat during the pandemic.

In Sioux Falls, food trucks are offering delivery, retailers are selling their wares on Facebook Live and some stores are reserving time for customers to shop privately.

Entrepreneur Matt Paulson told the Argus Leader that innovation is necessary to keep businesses alive and thriving. He says while many businesses will return to normal after the pandemic, some of the changes seen in 2020 will likely stick around.