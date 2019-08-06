Sioux City parking ramp fees to increase

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Those who park in downtown Sioux City could soon see an increase in their parking garage fees.

At Monday’s city council meeting, a 4 to 0 vote passed the first reading of a new ordinance to increase monthly rates at Heritage, Rivers Landing and discovery parking garages.

The proposed changes will not affect downtown parking meter rates, but will increase fines for overtime meters.

Council hopes these changes will improve downtown parking as a whole.

“We’d like to see all the ramps used equally as well and try to reach capacity if we possibly can. It would be a dream if we could do that because we’d like to ease congestion of the streets and parking on the streets as well, it’s mainly to equalize our city parking garages right now,” says Mayor Pro Tem, Dan Moore.

The income from the increased fees and fines will go towards servicing parking ramp repairs and upkeep.