Taking care of your health and the health of your loved ones is one of the most important aspects of your life. Often there are times when you hear health-related terminology you don’t understand or have medical questions that are left unanswered. Our web site offers you a place to get the answers you need. Ask any health-related question you have, and you’ll get an answer from Siouxland Doctor Thomas Benzoni.

E-mail ABC9 News with your medical question. Every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. on ABC9 News at 10, anchors Jenna Rehnstrom and Tim Seaman will present these questions to Dr. Benzoni, in studio, during our “Ask the Doctor” segment.

Just send in your question, complete with your name and the city you are from, to news@kcautv.com



Dr. Thomas Benzoni is an emergency physician at Mercy Medical Center—Sioux City.

In addition to his responsibilities in the Mercy Trauma Center, he also serves as medical director for Mercy Air Care and has been actively involved in several health related initiatives and programs in the region.

Dr. Benzoni earned his medical degree at the Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine & Surgery. After an internship at Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital in Pontiac Michigan, he completed his medical residency at Creighton University/St. Joseph Hospital in Omaha. He has earned the Professional Certification of the American Board of Family Practice and the American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine.

Disclaimer



“Ask the Doc” is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician with any questions you have regarding a medical condition. Doctor Benzoni will not give you any type of diagnosis. If you think you have a medical emergency, you should seek immediate medical attention.