Siouxland Forecast: January 17, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland! I’m sure you have all seen by now that we are seeing snow along with very windy conditions outside today!

Taking a look at downtown Sioux City from our Ho-Chunk Camera Network, you can see that visibility is reduced and the blanket of snow on the ground.

We will continue to see snow and blowing snow throughout the rest of the day and night tonight into tomorrow. The National Weather Service has upgraded our winter storm warning to a blizzard warning for tonight and throughout tomorrow. And once the snow clears, we will have a bitter cold weekend with highs in the single digits.

As I previously mentioned, the National Weather Service has officially upgraded the winter storm warning in our area to a blizzard warning. The blizzard warning is in effect starting tonight and is projected to expire at 6 pm Saturday evening. We also still have a winter weather advisory in effect in the western and southwestern parts of Siouxland, this advisory is also projected to expire at 6 pm Saturday evening.

Temperatures this afternoon aren’t too terribly cold, as they are being reported in the 20s across the area; however, due to some areas seeing temperatures closer to the freezing marck of 32 degrees, we could see some sleet mixed in with the snow.

Not only do we have snow and reduced visibility to deal with today, we also have strong winds from the southeast between 15 and 30 mph. Unfortunately, we will continue to see strong winds throughout the day, and may see stronger winds throughout the night tonight with gusts reaching as high as 50 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a lot of snow in the area since this morning. We are getting a little bit of a break from that snow for a few hours, but it may still seem like it’s snowing due to the winds blowing the snow around.

Visibility across Siouxland is drastically reduced. In Sioux City there is about a mile of clear visibility, with visibility around Siouxland ranging between a half a mile to three miles.

Road conditions around the area are slick and covered with snow. Most roads in Sioux City are partially snow covered, but as you head west into the Nebraska areas, you will run into completely snow covered roads. If you have to travel, give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go, and take your time getting there.

Tonight is going to get bitter out there as we fall to a low of 10 degrees by Saturday morning. We will continue to see some snow, as well as blowing snow with winds between 20 and 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph possible.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5, 6, and 10 pm for all your winter weather updates.