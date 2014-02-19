KCAU 9 Weather Ball

Back in the 1960’s to the 1970’s, KVTV (forerunner of KCAU) constructed a Weather Ball that was a part of Sioux City’s skyline. This Weather Ball sat on top of the Badgerow Building located in downtown Sioux City. The Weather Ball featured different colors that would change accordingly to the weather. A jingle was used to tell people what each color signified and to help viewers remember the colors’ meanings. The old saying went as follows;

Weather Ball – White as snow – down the temperature will go.

Weather Ball – Red as fire – temperature is going higher.

Weather Ball – emerald Green – forecast says no change in scene

When color flashes in agitation – there’s going to be precipitation.

In 1995, KCAU resurrected the Weather Ball. The new Weather Ball now sits on top of the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City. The Weather Ball again offers people a 24-hour, up-to-the-minute weather forecast service. A glimpse of the brightly colored sphere will instantly show if precipitation is expected, whether it will be warmer or colder, or if there is no change in sight. Red, Blue, White and Green colors will be used. The new saying is a follows;

Weather Ball – Red as fire – the temperature is going higher.

Weather Ball – changes to Blue – colder weather will ensue.

Weather Ball – glowing White – precipitation is in sight.

Weather Ball – emerald Green – forecast says no change in scene.