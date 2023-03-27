On March 29, 1953, KVTV Channel 9 (the forerunner of KCAU-TV) began broadcasting from an improvised studio at Seventh and Pierce Streets. It was the beginnings of the first television station in Sioux City, Iowa. Later in 1956, Channel 9 moved into a historic building at Seventh and Douglas that previously housed the old Sioux City Auditorium and the Tomba Ballroom. KVTV was then a CBS basic station, that also took delayed programs, via kinescope, from NBC, ABC and the DuMont Network. Videotape wasn’t a reality until years later, so everything was live or on film. At this time, an invitation was sent to leaders of all fields throughout the country inviting them to participate in a 21st Century Guesstimate. A broad response was received from such people as: Hon. Herbert Hoover; David Sarnoff, Pres., National Broadcasting Co.; Rev. Billy Graham, Evangelist; Samuel Goldwyn, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer; Ralph S. Damon, Pres., Trans World Airlines, Inc., plus many, many more. All these projections of life in the future have been received in sealed envelopes and sealed within a stainless steel time capsule. That time capsule was then opened on January 1, 2000. Over 80 people responded and gave a very unique guess at what they envisioned the future to be. All of these projections are being kept at the Sioux City Museum.

Along with being Siouxland’s first television station, KCAU 9 was the first station to transmit a color signal. Other firsts include the change from film to video tape, remote broadcasts, use of a live truck and the first to broadcast in high definition.

Another attribute of KCAU 9 was the longest running children’s program called Canyon Kids Korner. The host, Jim Henry, known as Canyon Kid, entertained Siouxland children until 1984. Other notable people that passed through the doors of KCAU 9 include, anchor Dave Nixon Sr., Ron Clements who went on to be an animator for Disney, George Lindblade, Greg Lund, Tom Peterson, Jacqui Jeras who got her start in weather at KCAU 9 and went on to CNN and The Weather Channel, plus, many others.

In 1965, Forward of Iowa assumed the ownership and operation of KVTV. During that time Channel 9 switched its signal to a new 2,000 foot tower northeast of Sioux City. This enabled the station to nearly double its coverage area and to serve many more Siouxlanders than it had before. Also at that time, they changed the call letters to KCAU-TV and made it the primary ABC affiliate for the Sioux City-Sioux Falls area. KCAU quickly became one of the top-ranking ABC affiliates in the country. The letters in KCAU stood for…Cares About U. In 1988, KCAU-TV’s ownership changed to Citadel Communications Company, Ltd. then in 2012 our ownership changed to Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

In September of 2008, KCAU-TV started on the change from analog to digital. It started with adding on a digital sub-channel. Live Well Network resides on channel 9.2. Then in February of 2009, KCAU-TV dropped the analog signal and went digital. On November 23, 2010, Channel 9 KCAU-TV made the transition into high definition. At that time, KCAU-TV was the first television station in Siouxland to make the full HD switch in local news, local commercials and promotion.

KCAU-TV 9 serves more than 400,000 people in the Sioux City viewing area. Sioux City is located on the scenic banks of the Missouri River at the point where Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota meet.

KCAU-TV 9 offers a strong news presence in Siouxland. It begins with Good Day Siouxland at 5:00am with a first look at local news and weather as you head out the door. Next is ABC’s Good Morning America. Later is KCAU9 News at 11:30am. The afternoon continues on with KCAU9 News at 5pm, followed by World News with David Muir at 5:30pm, followed by KCAU9 News at 6pm giving you a complete look at Siouxland’s top breaking news stories. Following ABC primetime programming in HD, Siouxlanders stay for KCAU9 News at 10.

Although there have been many changes over the past 70 years, KCAU 9 remains dedicated to providing the viewers of Siouxland news, weather and entertainment programming. We are most proud of our community service projects which help thousands in our community every year. That tradition continues today. News anchor Tim Seaman has been on the air since 1988 and today works alongside fellow news anchor Sophie Erber, Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson and Sports Director Anthony Mitchell.

KCAU 9 is Siouxland Proud to be carrying many of these traditions into its 8th decade of serving the people of Siouxland.

THANKS, SIOUXLAND, FOR A GREAT 70 WONDERFUL YEARS!!