KCAU9 closed captioning station contact information

Closed captioning is an assistive technology for the hearing impaired that displays the audio portion of a television signal as printed words on the television screen. Closed captions are hidden as encoded data within the television signal, and a viewer wishing to see the captions must use a set-top decoder or a television with built-in decoder circuitry. Since July 1993, all television sets with screens 13 inches or larger have been manufactured with built-in decoder circuitry.

Closed captioning for website video is similar to that of television in that it displays the printed word on the computer screen. IP closed captioning must be available for all prerecorded programming that is not edited for Internet distribution by September 30, 2012. On March 30, 2013, all live and near-live programming must contain closed captioning and on September 30, 2013, all prerecorded programming that is edited for Internet distribution must contain closed captioning.

If you experience problems with closed captioning on your television set or on KCAU9 programming, please contact us so that we can remedy the situation or provide assistance.

Immediate contact information: John Curry, 712-277-2345 or by email at jcurry@kcautv.com. A written complaint can be sent to: KCAU-TV, attention John Curry General Manager, 5993 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa 51106. You can also fax the information to John Curry at 712-277-3733.