SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the new year of 2024 swiftly approaching, KCAU 9 wanted to take a look back at some of the events that happened during 2023.

KCAU 9 reporter Tyler Euchner takes us for a walk through some of the events that happened during the first half of the year.

January

On January 12, Kim Taylor, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor was arrested for voter fraud. Documents stated that Taylor was involved in a scheme to generate votes in the June 2020 primary election while Jeremy Taylor was running for Woodbury County Supervisor. She was accused of signing documents for voters without their permission and told others that they could sign documents on behalf of their relatives. She was found guilty on November 21.

Also in January, the Sioux City Community School District voted Dr. Rod Earleywine to be the interim superintendent after the former superintendent, Paul Gausman, was chosen to become the superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools.

February

In February, one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Sergeant Bluff. A 12-year-old boy who was at the residence was the one who had called the police.

“Anyone to have survived this encounter was due to the courage that this young boy, this young man, exhibited that evening. I just want him to know how proud I am of him for the actions that he took that evening and I want him to know that he did everything he could,” Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said.

One of the injured, Raymond Rogers, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and stalking.

March

In late March, we here at KCAU 9 celebrated our 70th anniversary by taking a walk down memory lane, talking about the Canyon Kid Club, and Siouxland legends such as former weatherman Tom Peterson.

April

Shortly after we celebrated our 70th anniversary, former KCAU 9 member Ron Clements, the director of countless Disney movies, came to Sioux City to visit his old workplace and attend a symphony orchestra of his movie, “Aladdin.”

Also in April, a Union Pacific train derailed, closing the intersection of 28th Street and Floyd Boulevard. About a dozen cars derailed but had no cargo inside and no one was injured in the process. The road had to be closed for a few days to repair the damaged tracks.

Moving away from Woodbury County and into Monona County, almost every fire department in the county and surrounding had to band together to deal with an out-of-control fire. A grass fire started approximately 15 miles southeast of Onawa and quickly spread, destroying an estimated 3,200 acres of state park land in roughly two days.

May

In May, Siouxland activist Flora Lee passed away at 68 years old. Lee was a woman who wore many hats. From a strategist and consultant for the Northwest Area Education Agency for 200 years to being appointed the executive director of the Sioux City Women Aware organization. Her death came as a surprise to everyone.

“We all understand that death comes, we understand that people will pass away at some point, and I think what was so surprising about Flora’s passing is that Flora was a superhero, and we don’t ever see superheroes dying,” Sioux City NAACP President Ike Rayford said.

June

Halfway through the month of June, another train derailed between the Seaboard Triumph Food Expo Center and Dace Avenue. Seven cars carrying corn derailed and three fell on their side, spilling their contents.

While many kids were attempting to beat the heat this summer, the Leif Erikson Pool had to close its doors temporarily due to “physical disturbances.” Two minors, a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody after a fight broke out, prompting several others to join in. The two were charged with disorderly conduct and to ensure that an event like this doesn’t repeat, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office stationed a deputy outside the pool during business hours.

A man died after a confrontation with three men on the 400 block of Ingleside Avenue. Marlon White-Eyes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries. One man, Yasin Abdi, 20, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

The first six months of 2023 had many notable events. On Friday, we’ll dive into what happened in Siouxland during the second half of the year. You can watch that live on Friday at 10 p.m. or find that story on our website after the show.