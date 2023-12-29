SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the year 2023 comes to a close, many might be reflecting on what has happened in the past year. From a boa constrictor being found in a local shopping cart to two arrests made over a scheme of car title fraud, here is KCAU’s top nine most clicked-on local stories of 2023, as well as nine stories beyond Siouxland.

Local News

Two people were charged in December with perjury and fraud for allegedly conducting a scheme to obtain forgeries of car titles out of Iowa.

Court documents stated that a woman forged the signature of the Sioux City towing company owner she worked for on abandoned vehicle affidavits and then supplied those documents to a man so that he could obtain a fraudulent Iowa Dealer’s Title, allowing him to sell them. When the scheme had come to an end, he allegedly obtained over $30,000 for all titles involved in the case.

The two both have arrangements set for early January.

In early February, a woman was arrested for shoplifting and arson after setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. At the time of her arrest, court documents said she and a second suspect in the case went to the Sioux City Scheels in October 2022 and set off an explosive inside of the store and stole merchandise.

As part of a plea agreement, the first woman pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief as a habitual offender and fourth-degree theft. A charge of first-degree arson was dropped as part of the agreement. She was sentenced in late May to an effective sentence of 180 days in jail and two years probation.

The second woman later changed her plea to guilty and was sentenced on May 3.

In late June, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office stated that a driver caused extensive damage to a road while construction workers were present. The driver allegedly drove around a road-closed barricade by entering the south ditch to continue on K22.

On the first day of June, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed a bill into law letting motorcyclists over the age of 21, to ride without a helmet once they’ve gone through a safety course. The law does require protective covering like a windshield or protective glasses for riders to be helmetless.

In March, Nebraska lawmakers were discussing a bill that would change requirements making it easier for Nebraskans to conceal carry firearms. The law would allow people in the state to carry concealed guns without a permit. At the time, Nebraska law said a person had to receive firearm training and get a permit before they’re able to conceal carry a gun

Lawmakers in the Nebraska Unicameral passed the bill in April. Pillen then signed the bill a few days later, and the law went into effect in September.

On November 3, Citizens Bank in Sac City was closed by the Iowa Division of Banking with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation named the receiver. All deposit accounts have been purchased and transferred to Iowa Trust & Savings Bank, Emmetsburg. It also purchased all available loans.

A 17-year-old died of her injuries after a single-vehicle accident caused by debris on the highway in April. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a rollover on Highway 35 just west of Dakota City. The 17-year-old was the only occupant of the vehicle.

David Schultz, 53, of Wall Lake, went missing in late November. Authorities said that an investigation was started in the afternoon of Nov. 21.

David’s wife, Sarah Schultz, told KCAU 9 that she last saw her husband before he left their home to go to work as a truck driver. She added that he never delivered the load of hogs he was transporting from Eagle Grove to Sac City. His truck was found on the road about seven miles north of Sac City. David is still missing with officials offering a $2,000 reward on Dec. 26.

In August, customers shopping at the Sioux City Target were in for a surprise after a boa constrictor was found in a shopping cart. After no one claimed the snake, a professor at Southeast Community College in Lincoln gave the snake a new home.

Courtesy Lindsay Alvarez

Beyond Siouxland

Two cross-country truck drivers said they were refused service at the Sioux Falls Denny’s in August. They told their side of the story in September. At the time, they said they were planning a lawsuit against the national restaurant chain because of the incident.

Three teenagers were among six people who were killed in Ohio in November when a semi smashed into the rear of a charter bus carrying high school students, just one part of a fiery, five-vehicle crash. At least 20 people were taken to seven area hospitals.

One person was killed after their car crashed into a Franklin County field and caught on fire in early July. The Iowa State Patrol said the person was driving an SUV east and ran a stop sign at Highway 65, broadsiding another vehicle that was going south.

The SUV driver died due to his injuries at the crash scene. The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

Dozens of Lincoln High School students hit the road to watch their Railsplitters take on Waukee Northwest in late February night. Their team lost, but not before a referee tossed the entire student section out of Northwest’s arena.

Students from Lincoln High School are ejected from a basketball game at Waukee Northwest High School.

Marine scientists were tracking a 5,000-mile-wide seaweed bloom so large it could be seen from space in March. The sargassum blooms were nothing new, but scientists said it could’ve been the largest in history. It was heading toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, but after continued monitoring, scientists said the Gulf Coast would be spared.

FILE – Beachgoers pick their way past sargassum on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

In Florida, a 24-year-old mother was accused of murdering her toddler son, authorities said. The mother allegedly told deputies her 2-year-old acted out and she punished him and that she watched her son take his last breath and die in her arms the next morning.

Earlier this year, the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released its 2023 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps report, which is meant to raise awareness about factors that can impact health outcomes and disparities nationwide.

Researchers use numerous data points to determine the length and quality of life on a state-by-state basis. Among those factors is alcohol use, including reported excessive drinking. After Wisconsin, the four states with the highest rates were Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, and North Dakota.

In late April, a mushroom hunter looking for morels in Missouri discovered human remains. The remains are believed to be evidence of the city’s first murder since the ’90s.

Coincidentally, it was the second time a Missouri mushroom hunter found remains in just one week.

(Photo: KTVI)

In early June, the U.S. Department of State reissued a travel advisory for the Dominican Republic this week, warning travelers to “exercise increased caution” due to the high level of crime in the country. Officials said concerns included violent crimes such as armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault.