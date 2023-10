SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — You may have noticed that KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson hasn’t been on TV for a while. That’s because he and his wife have welcomed a newborn to the world.

Duncan was born on September 25. He weighed 8-pounds, 12-ounces and was 21 inches long.

Larson said Duncan is healthy while his first child, Peppa, is ready to be a big sister.

Scott is currently on paternity leave.